Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $90.76, moving -0.48% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 5.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.82%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 6, 2019. On that day, DLTR is projected to report earnings of $1.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.18 billion, down 2.78% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.45 per share and revenue of $22.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.14% and +2.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DLTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% lower. DLTR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DLTR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.3.

We can also see that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



