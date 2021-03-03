Dollar Tree Logs Mixed Quarter Amid Continued Brick-and-Mortar Expansion

Samantha McDonald
·2 min read

Dollar Tree Inc. recorded a mixed fourth quarter as it continued to work on expanding its brick-and-mortar fleet as well as introduced a new format of stores.

For the three months ended Jan. 30, the Chesapeake, Va.-based retailer logged adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, compared with the prior year period’s adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share. Analysts had predicted earnings of $2.11 per share. Revenues improved 7.2% to $6.77 billion, versus market watchers’ forecasts of $6.79 billion.

More from Footwear News

According to the discount chain, enterprise same-store sales rose 4.9% on a constant currency basis, with comps at Family Dollar jumping 8.1% and those at Dollar Tree climbing 2.4%.

“I am very pleased with the team’s operating performance for the fourth quarter, highlighted by a solid same-store sales increase, improved gross margin and expense leverage,” president and CEO Michael Witynski said in a statement.

Over the three-month period, the company opened 124 new locations, expanded or relocated 11 units and shuttered 45 outposts. In addition, it completed 106 Family Dollar store renovations.

What’s more, Dollar Tree has finished rolling out its expanded Crafter’s Square assortment to all locations and Dollar Tree Plus — an initiative that offers merchandise above $1 at its stores — to a total of 500 outposts. Family Dollar has also joined forces with delivery service firm Instacart — a partnership that the company suggested was “continuing to see strong results.”

In addition, the retailer announced that its new “combination store format,” which debuted in nearly 50 small towns and rural communities last year, has performed “extremely well.” The format, according to the company, combines Family Dollar’s “value and assortment” with Dollar Tree’s “‘thrill of the hunt’ and fixed price-point” and targets areas with populations of around 3,000 to 4,000 people. It shared that, compared with other Family Dollar stores located in small markets, the “combination stores” deliver a same-store sales lift of greater than 20% on average.

During the quarter, Dollar Tree Inc. also repurchased 1.83 million shares for $200 million. Following a recent $2 billion increase in its share repurchase authorization, combined with a remaining $400 million, it now has $2.4 billion in its share repurchase authorization program.

For the 2020 fiscal year, the company posted adjusted earnings of $5.65 per share, compared with the prior year’s adjusted earnings of $4.76 per share. Revenues advanced 8% to $25.51 billion. Enterprise same-store sales saw an uptick of 6.1% on a constant currency basis, with comps at Family Dollar and Dollar Tree accelerating a respective 10.5% and 2.2%.

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Dollar Tree (DLTR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.47% and -0.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended January 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Better Buy: Costco vs. Dollar Tree

    Both of these popular retailers have performed well over the last year, as they benefit from shifts in consumer preferences. But which one is the better investment?

  • Las Vegas Sands Leaves Las Vegas After Selling Venetian for $6.3 Billion

    Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is leaving Las Vegas and completely abandoning the U.S. casino market after it agreed to sell The Venetian Resort for $6.25 billion. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) will acquire the operating company of The Venetian, which includes the resort, the connected Palazzo resort, and the Sands Expo and Convention Center, for $2.25 billion, while VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI), the real estate investment trust (REIT) spun off by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) in 2017, will buy the real estate assets for $4 billion.

  • “What more do you have to prove?” Gisele asked Tom Brady after Super Bowl win

    Four years ago, when Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl after erasing a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons to cap a season that began with a four-game #Deflategate suspension, Brady’s spouse suggested that it would be the perfect time to walk away. He didn’t. Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brady [more]

  • B&G Foods (BGS) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

    B&G Foods (BGS) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflect earnings and sales growth on higher demand for its products amid the pandemic.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Trump biographer compares him to Al Capone as prosecutors hone in on his finance chief

    ‘Al Capone ultimately went down because they got his accountant’ says author of TrumpNation

  • US says Russian intelligence behind Navalny poisoning and sanctions multiple officials

    Seven government figures blocked from accessing financial assets in the US

  • U.S. failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous': U.N. expert

    A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. He approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Hong Kong court adjourns hearing for democracy activists charged with subversion

    A Hong Kong court adjourned a second hearing on Tuesday of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has stoked global concern that Beijing is using a national security law to crush the city's opposition. Lawyers for the defendants are challenging a prosecution bid to deny them bail and keep them in custody for up to three months while police investigate further. The charges are the most sweeping use yet of the national security law that Beijing imposed on its freest city last June, drawing international condemnation.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • OnPolitics: How Biden is erasing Trump's immigration legacy

    President Biden has started to unwind several of Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies.

  • A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

    The home was previously owned by Donald Trump's sister, who sold it to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2018.

  • Lakers star LeBron James to miss first game of season

    Lakers star LeBron James will miss his first game of the season Wednesday after staying in L.A. when the team traveled Tuesday night to Sacramento.

  • Pence breaks silence to condemn Democrats' sweeping voting reform bill

    In some of his most extensive remarks since Jan. 6, former Vice President Mike Pence wrote an op-ed Wednesday condemning House Democrats' sweeping election and anti-corruption proposal as an "unconstitutional power grab" by "leftists."Why it matters: Pence has largely stayed quiet since the Capitol insurrection, during which rioters were heard chanting "hang Mike Pence" after former President Trump promoted the claim that the vice president could block the certification of the Electoral College.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Writing in The Daily Signal, Pence repeated dubious claims that the 2020 election was "marked by significant voting irregularities."Be smart: While some irregularities occur in every election, state and federal officials have vouched for the election's security and integrity.Lawsuits challenging election results have been rejected by courts across the country, including the Supreme Court.What they're saying: "Polling shows that large numbers of Democrats did not trust the outcome of the 2016 election and that large numbers of Republicans still do not trust the outcome of the 2020 election," Pence wrote.Pence called the Democrats' reform bill, which the House will pass on Wednesday, "an unconstitutional, reckless, and anti-democratic bill that ... could permanently damage our republic." "Leftists not only want you powerless at the ballot box," wrote the former vice president, "they want to silence and censor anyone who would dare to criticize their unconstitutional power grab."Details: The Democrats' "For the People Act" first introduced in 2019, has provisions to restore voting rights for felons, expand early and absentee voting, set national standards for early voting and voter registration, allow voters to register online or on Election Day and prevent voter purges.Pence argued that the bill would undercut efforts to reform elections at the state and local levels. He wrote that the bill "mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud."The bottom line: Pence called the events of Jan. 6 "tragic" and said they "deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America." He did not once mention the name "Trump."Go deeper: Democrats' sweeping reform bill Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Stephen Colbert Fires Back at Fox News and Don Jr.’s Dr. Seuss Freakout

    CBSIf you happened to catch any hour of Fox News over the past couple of days, you may be under the impression that Dr. Seuss getting “canceled” is the biggest news story in America. You probably won’t be surprised to learn that it’s not quite so simple.As Stephen Colbert explained in his Late Show monologue Tuesday night, Dr. Seuss Enterprises has decided to stop publishing six rather obscure titles from the iconic children’s author because they contain “racist and insensitive imagery.”“It’s a responsible move on their part,” the host argued. “There hadn’t been an earth-shattering outcry, but they recognize the impact that these images might have on readers, especially kids, and they’re trying to fix it, because Dr. Seuss books should be fun for all people—Black, white, straight, gay, Sneetches both star-bellied and plain, Loraxes, Barb-a-loots, all the Whos down in Whoville and the strange, angry creature called Foo Foo the Snoo.”Colbert went on to highlight just a few of the Dr. Seuss books that “teach vital lessons to this day,” including the anti-war Butter Battle Book, environmental Lorax and Hop on Pop, which “warns against the dangers of pop-hopping.”“The Dr. Seuss folks listened to criticism, thought it was reasonable and made what’s called a change,” he added. “Or as it’s known on Fox News: cancel culture.” Trevor Noah Disgusted by Andrew Cuomo’s Creepy Kiss PhotoAfter playing a montage that just scratched the surface of how much Fox has obsessed over the story this week, culminating in a full-on meltdown from Donald Trump Jr., Colbert said, “I’m not surprised Don Jr. loves The Cat in the Hat, I’ve always believed he can read at a second-grade level. Also, I think his dad calls him and Eric ‘Thing One’ and ‘Thing Two.’”Finally, Colbert read aloud from a brand new Seussian book titled “Oh the Books You Can Read,” which began, “So the book news you heard today just got your goose. And now you’re defensive for old Dr. Seuss. If you find that your bookshelf just got a little bit duller, consider these kids books from people of color.”“There’s lots of new stories you might find quite good,” he continued, “like Imani’s Moon by Janay Brown-Wood. Want more suggestions? No need to keep hopin’. Just pick up Firebird by the Misty Copeland. And this one right here is the real real McCoy, it’s Thomisha Booker’s great book Brown Boy Joy. There’s a whole range of books that will make you feel merry, like this one called Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry.”“So don’t be so cancel-y, culture-y, whiny,” Colbert concluded. “Read these books after pulling your head from your hiney.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • CNN: Pentagon watchdog says Ronny Jackson drank on duty and harassed staff

    Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) allegedly made "sexual and denigrating" comments about a female staffer, drank alcohol and took sleeping medication while working as White House physician, according to an official report obtained by CNN Tuesday night. The big picture: The Department of Defense inspector general's report stems from a years-long investigation into allegations against Jackson of alcohol abuse and overprescription of medication, which Jackson has called "false and fabricated." Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He withdrew his nomination as then-President Trump's nominee for Veterans Affairs secretary in 2018 because of the allegations.Of note: The DoD report was based on White House documents and interviews with 78 witnesses and covers his time as White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, per CNN.What they're saying: Jackson, who was elected to the House last November, said in a statement to CNN that Democrats were using the report "to repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity."He told the Texas Tribune he was the "subject of a political hit job" three years ago."Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump," Jackson added.Representatives for both Jackson and the inspector general did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Duchess of Sussex hits back at 'smear campaign' after being accused of bullying Palace staff

    The Duchess of Sussex has claimed she is a victim of a “smear campaign” over allegations that she faced several complaints of bullying from members of her staff. She was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the household and undermining the confidence of a third employee during her time as working royal, The Times reported on Tuesday night. The Duchess has hit back at the claims, with her aides describing them as a smear designed to undermine her ahead of the broadcast of the couple’s much anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey. In a legal letter to The Times the spokesman for the Sussexes said: “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.” The spokesman added: “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.” The reports come as tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace deepen. A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, submitted a formal complaint about the claims in October 2018 in an apparent bid to protect his staff. In his email, he said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."