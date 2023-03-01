Dollar Tree Offers These Must-Have Tech Gadgets for Under $5
If you’re feeling the financial pinch of inflation but still need your tech gadget fix, you may want to shop at Dollar Tree or other discount retailers.
According to USA TODAY, you can find many inexpensive electronics at these budget-friendly stores. We scanned through the deals at Dollar Tree, and here’s a snapshot of what we found:
For Music Lovers
Wired earbuds for $1.25
Wireless earbuds and headphones for $5
Portable wireless speakers for $5
For Cell Phone Fanatics
Wireless charging pads for $5
Charging cables for $1.25
Covers for $1.25
Screen guards for $1.25
Holders, stands, and desktop mounts for $1.25
For Gamers
Smartphone gaming grips for $5
Gaming mice for $5
Other Fun Tech Deals
String lights for $5
Fairy lights for $1.25
Battery-operated candles for $1.25
Laser pointer keychains for $1.25
USB car or wall chargers for $1.25
Stylus pens for $1.25
When to Shop for Other Electronics
At some point, you’ll need or want to buy bigger-ticket items. Did you know the best months to buy a TV and other electronics are generally January, July, and November? Many consumers buy a new TV for the Super Bowl in January. July brings us Amazon Prime Day, and November features Black Friday.
