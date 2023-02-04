Dollar Tree Is Raising Prices: What You Need To Know

Rogelio V Solis / AP

Dollar Tree changed its standard price point from $1 to $1.25 in 2022, and there are more changes coming. The Fortune 500 company has also been working on Dollar Tree Plus, a new initiative for expanding the products that are available in stores. The new stores will offer $3 and $5 products — a departure from the company’s long-standing $1 price point.

More Dollar Tree Plus! Stores

Dollar Tree expects to have at least 5,000 Dollar Tree Plus stores by the end of 2024. These stores will offer products at three different price points — $1.25, $3 and $5. There are a limited number of stores, but the new products are also available for purchase online.

Combination Stores Are in the Works

Some existing Dollar Tree stores will also get a Dollar Tree Plus update. The company has plans to introduce up to 3,000 Combo Stores over the next few years. Combo Stores are in Dollar Tree locations that already exist, and will offer additional Dollar Tree Plus items. Other aspects of the store will remain the same.

How To Get the Best Deals

The Dollar Tree Plus initiative allows consumers to shop for more items at competitive prices. There are new cleaning items, household goods, clothing and children’s toys. To get the best deals, customers should still compare prices before making a purchase. Some of the items are a great bargain, but other items can certainly be found cheaper elsewhere.

