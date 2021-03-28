Dollar Tree Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Dollar Tree (NAS:DLTR, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $114.39 per share and the market cap of $26.7 billion, Dollar Tree stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Dollar Tree is shown in the chart below.





Because Dollar Tree is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 4.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.84% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Dollar Tree has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The overall financial strength of Dollar Tree is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Dollar Tree is fair. This is the debt and cash of Dollar Tree over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Dollar Tree has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $25.5 billion and earnings of $5.66 a share. Its operating margin is 7.40%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. Overall, the profitability of Dollar Tree is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Dollar Tree over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Dollar Tree is 4.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.5%, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Dollar Tree's ROIC is 8.15 while its WACC came in at 4.68. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dollar Tree is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Dollar Tree (NAS:DLTR, 30-year Financials)shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 75% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Defensive. To learn more about Dollar Tree stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

