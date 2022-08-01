Dollar wallows near 3-week low on bets for less aggressive Fed

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes
Kevin Buckland
·2 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hung near a three-week low to major peers on Monday as markets continued to wager that the Federal Reserve has less tightening to do with the U.S. economy at risk of recession.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, edged 0.1% lower to 105.89, slipping back toward Friday's low of 105.53, a level not seen since July 5.

Data at the end of last week tossed the greenback in both directions, rising initially after the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index showed the fastest inflation since 2005, only to sink after the final University of Michigan report - closely watched by Fed policymakers - showed slipping consumer inflation expectations.

The big economic focus for this week will be the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday.

Traders currently price about 31% probability that the Fed will keep its current 75 basis-point pace of rate hikes at its next meeting on Sept. 21, with 69% odds for a smaller half point increase.

"Markets look to be betting the Fed has done the lion's share of its task on inflation and will be receptive to slowing activity data," Taylor Nugent, a markets economist at NAB in Sydney, wrote in a client note.

The dollar slipped 0.22% to 132.925 yen, heading back toward the six-week low of 132.505 reached on Friday.

The currency pair is extremely sensitive to changes in U.S. long-term Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year hovering around 2.67% after sliding to the lowest since early April at 2.618% at the end of last week.

The euro, however, edged 0.07% lower to $1.0218, continuing its consolidation near the middle of its range over the past week and a half.

Sterling was about flat at $1.2186, after hitting the highest since June 28 at $1.2245 on Friday. Markets are laying 67% odds for a half-point rate hike on Thursday, compared to 33% probability of a quarter-point increase.

The Reserve Bank of Australia sets policy on Tuesday, and is expected to deliver another half point increase, with traders seeing just a 16% chance of a smaller quarter point tightening.

The Aussie dollar slipped 0.19% to $0.69775 on Monday, but after touching a six-week high of $0.7032 in the previous session.

"Should the market continue to hear what it wants from the Fed, the Aussie can readily spend more time above $0.70," NAB's Nugent said.

"But $0.65-0.70 is still seen containing most of the price action in coming months."

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady over weekend, record monthly gains

    Bitcoin held steady over the weekend and closed July trading at US$23,737 in Asia, posting monthly gains of nearly 24% — its highest since October last year, where it gained 40% in a calendar month. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether rally continues in Friday afternoon trading in Asia Fast facts Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell […]

  • Gold Steadies in Asia After Biggest Weekly Gain Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied in Asia after its biggest weekly gain since March as the market waited for fresh indicators on the state of the global economy and the pace of US interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming

  • China’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July while property sales continued to shrink, highlighting the fragility of the economy’s recovery amid sporadic Covid outbreaks and adding to calls for more policy stimulus to fuel growth.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From

  • Interpreting What the Webb Telescope Sees

    Astronomers add color to the infrared images for scientific reasons but also to help the rest of us appreciate their beauty

  • The Euro Feels the Pressure as Economy Tips Toward Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesThe euro, already beaten down this year to the lowest in two decades, remains an unloved currency stuck under relentless pressure as its economy stumbl

  • Korea Exports Extend Gains, Suggesting Global Resilience

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports extended gains in July, suggesting ongoing resilience in a global economy that’s under pressure from elevated energy prices, rising interest rates and China’s virus restrictions.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profit

  • Nominal vs. Real Interest Rate: Do Either Calculate for Inflation?

    The nominal interest rate is the simple interest charged on a loan or paid on a deposit. Real interest is nominal interest after taking inflation's effects into account. Economists, as well as lenders and borrowers, calculate real interest to get … Continue reading → The post Nominal vs. Real Interest Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending

    You don't have to look as far afield as hotels or cruises to find stocks that can ride the increase in travel and entertainment spending.

  • Meta Is Coming Down to Earth, and Now's a Good Time to Catch It

    Metaverse-maker META is no MySpace -- it's got Facebook cred and billions of users, so here's a way to play it while it's down.

  • The Power of Positive Thinking Returns to Markets

    It sounds mad to ignore reality and listen only to what you want to hear. But markets work like this for a good reason.

  • Asia shares off to sluggish start, China data soft

    Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as disappointing Chinese economic data fed doubts last week's rally on Wall Street could be sustained in the face of determined policy tightening by global central banks. At the same time U.S. data out Friday showed stubbornly high inflation and wages growth, while central banks in the UK, Australia and India are all expected to hike again this week.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • Your Savings Account Probably Raised Its APY. Here's Why That's Not Good News

    If you have a savings account, chances are good you've been notified recently that your interest rate was going up. To understand why it is bad news that your savings account yield has gone up, it's helpful to know why this is happening with so many financial institutions. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates.

  • 5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash

    Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...

  • Ex-Home Depot CEO disputes book's characterization of Jack Welch

    The late Jack Welch led the transformation of GE into a multinational corporation — earning him a reputation as "manager of the century." But a recent book raises questions about that legacy.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says

    "The biggest takeaway for me on events of this week? Convincing and arguably decisive evidence the 'bottom is in' - the 2022 bear market is over."

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Michelle Singletary Says Don't Buy a Home Right Now. Here's Why

    Michelle Singletary has written the nationally syndicated column "The Color of Money" for more than 25 years. After spending a quarter of a century writing about personal finances, Singletary knows a thing or two about financial stability. Rising interest rates combined with sky-high housing prices make today the wrong time to take on a mortgage.