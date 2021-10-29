Dollar wallows near one-month low as strong euro, stock rally weigh

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020.
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar languished near its weakest level in a month against major peers on Friday, hurt by a stronger euro as traders bet on earlier European interest rate hikes and as an equity rally sapped demand for safer assets.

New Zealand's dollar sagged amid a slide in consumer confidence, while cryptocurrency ether climbed to a record high.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six main rivals including the euro, was little changed at 93.354, close to Thursday's low at 93.277 - a level not seen since Sept. 27.

The euro was largely flat at $1.16855 after rising as high as $1.1692 overnight for the first time since Sept. 28.

Against the yen, another traditional safe haven, the dollar was mostly unchanged at 113.50, continuing to ease back gradually from the almost three-year high of 114.695 reached last week.

An index of global shares rose to the cusp of a record peak this week, powered by an earnings-driven rally to consecutive record highs on Wall Street, including overnight.

The euro was propelled on Thursday after comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde were interpreted in some quarters as not going far enough in affirming the central bank's dovish stance.

Foreign-exchange markets have become volatile around central bank activity. Big moves began Wednesday with hawkish comments from the Bank of Canada, and were followed on Thursday with an action by the Reserve Bank of Australia and the ECB's remarks - all ahead of meetings next week of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The Fed is widely expected to begin to taper stimulus from next month, with interest rate lift-off following next year.

Lagarde's "pushback was not forceful enough," opening the way for the euro to test $1.1680 in the near term, TD Securities strategists wrote in a note.

However, "extrapolating (euro strength) beyond that seems like a big ask a week ahead of the Fed's meeting where taper will be announced," they said.

Traders will have their eyes on economic gauges from both regions later in the day, with Europe seeing a preliminary reading of the consumer price index, while the U.S. gets personal spending and income data.

Elsewhere, sterling was almost flat at $.1.37925 as it continued to fluctuate near a one-month high reached last week.

The pound has been buffeted recently by speculation over whether the Bank of England would proceed with an interest rate hike at its meeting next week.

The Australian dollar was largely unchanged at $0.75425, after reaching the highest since early July at $0.75555 in the previous session.

That uptick was fuelled when the RBA declined to buy a government bond at the heart of its stimulus program, fanning speculation the central bank will allow rates to rise earlier than expected. The central bank again resisted buying the key bond earlier on Friday.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.3% to $0.71795 after a gauge of consumer confidence dipped sharply in October.

In cryptocurrencies, ether rose to a record $4,400, while bigger rival bitcoin also gained to trade around $62,000, but down from the record $67,016.50 reached last week.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are Reeling in Brazil on Deficit Fears, Political Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s stocks, bonds and currency are posting some of the worst returns in the world this month amid deteriorating public finances, a worsening growth outlook and political turmoil.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Ibovespa stock benchmark is on tr

  • Egypt Turns to Citigroup to Manage Surging Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Egypt is in talks with Citigroup Inc. to reach a deal on hedging against global wheat-price increases, the supply minister said, as the world’s biggest buyer of the grain struggles with rising commodity prices. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe minis

  • Bride-to-be sparks outrage with her $27,000 wedding day demand

    A woman wants her brother to donate a significant amount to her wedding fund. She shared the situation on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum. The 23-year-old doesn't have a lot of money. She expects her brother, who is a doctor, to give her $27,000 so she can have her dream wedding. He refused. "My brother offered to give me £5,000 [$6,880] toward my wedding". " I might be wrong here, but surely as a hospital doctor, my brother should be able to contribute more to my wedding". "I told him that his refusal to help pay for my wedding is selfish and that if he doesn't help contribute to my wedding, then he won't be able to come". "We had an argument afterward and I haven't been returning his calls since". Redditors thought the sister was being selfish. "What gives you any right to your brother's and his family's money?" a user asked

  • Apple results hit by supply chain woes, Cook says holiday quarter impact will be worse

    (Reuters) -Supply chain woes cost Apple Inc $6 billion in sales during the company's fiscal fourth quarter, which missed Wall Street expectations, and Chief Executive Tim Cook said that the impact will be even worse during the current holiday sales quarter. Cook told Reuters on Thursday the quarter ended Sept. 25 had "larger than expected supply constraints" as well as pandemic-related manufacturing disruptions in Southeast Asia. While Apple had seen "significant improvement" by late October in those Southeast Asian facilities, the chip shortage has persisted and is now affecting "most of our products," Cook said.

  • Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment

    Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Friday, as Amazon and Apple quarterly earnings bucked a recent strong trend and growth and inflation fears continued to weigh. Investors, particularly in bond and currency markets, are also worried about varied responses by central banks worldwide to rising inflation. Asian shares were weighed by a fall in Nasdaq futures, which lost 0.73% as Apple Inc and Amazon Inc posted results after the close that missed expectations.

  • Global Markets Face Possible Reality Check From China Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets may be failing to properly grasp the risks stemming from China, evidenced by stocks trading at near-record levels.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeA major challenge is China’s Covid-zero strategy, which heralds rolling mobility curbs, sup

  • Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas Kicks Off With a Mini The Wonder Years Reunion

    Danica McKellar and Jason Hervey reunite on camera for the first time since their iconic show ended in the ‘90s in You, Me, and The Christmas Trees.

  • Another Chinese Developer Is Sinking as Junk Bonds Sell Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors have a new worry in China’s battered real estate sector. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismKaisa Group Holdings Ltd. shares plunged a record 18% in Hong Kong after two credit assessors downgraded the Shenzhen-based developer and said it may struggle to refinance dollar debt. The

  • U.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Mixed After Tech Misses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures fell Friday and Asian stocks were mixed after disappointing Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. earnings and as traders weighed bond-market gyrations amid concerns over inflation and monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeChinese s

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several companies in the clean energy space, including Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG), are trading higher. US President Biden today discussed his framework, which includes a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Clean energy and EV-related stocks have gained this year in anticipation of a US infrastructure bill, as clean energy and EV charging have been seen as beneficiaries of Biden's economic and infrastructure agenda. Plug Power shares also gained earlier th

  • U.S. House puts off vote on infrastructure bill leaders had aimed for

    Democratic leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives said they would not vote on Thursday on a bipartisan infrastructure plan as their leaders had suggested after progressives balked. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late on Thursday that the House will postpone the vote on the infrastructure bill pending in the U.S. Congress, but added that most members of the House had expressed a commitment to support the legislation. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was confident that the infrastructure bill and a more complicated spending measure for social spending and tackling climate change would soon be passed by Congress.

  • Ecuadorean government sends modified tax reform to lawmakers

    The government of Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso on Thursday proposed a modified tax reform to lawmakers, which would increase contributions by the highest-earning companies and raise $1.9 billion in its first two years, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday. Lawmakers rejected a tax, investment and labor omnibus bill from Lasso, an ex-banker who took office in May, without debate in September. The government has divided the rejected bill into three and will send them to congress, where it does not have an absolute majority, with an urgent request for approval.

  • 50 Million IPhones Bring Apple Back to Second Among Phone Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reclaimed the second spot among global smartphone makers with 50.4 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter, according to IDC market data.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Cupertino, California-based company improved by more than 20% o

  • Richard Li, Winklevoss-Backed Crypto Fund Seeks $300 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- CMCC Global, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm, is targeting $300 million of assets in its latest crypto fund -- and attracting traditional investors like billionaire Richard Li to bet on blockchain technology and its applications.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity

  • Ether hits record high at $4,400 as crypto surge continues

    Ether, the second-largest digital currency by market value — hit a record high Thursday night at $4,400. As of 10:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, ether (ETHUSD) had pulled back slightly, recently trading at $4,370, according to Kraken data. Ether, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, has skyrocketed 55% over the past month, and is up about 476% year to date.

  • Evergrande Pays Overdue Interest and Again Dodges Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Some China Evergrande Group bondholders received an overdue interest payment shortly before the expiry of a grace period, buying more time for the debt-stricken property developer as it tries to raise cash through asset sales.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the

  • New York pension fund joins exit from Unilever over Israel restrictions

    (Reuters) -New York's $268 billion state pension fund on Thursday became the latest to restrict its holdings in Unilever Plc in response to sales limits imposed by the company's Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. In a statement sent by a spokesman, New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said a review found the company and its subsidiary "engaged in BDS activities," referring to the "Boycott Divestment Sanctions" movement that seeks to isolate Israel over its treatment of the Palestinians. The New York State Common Retirement Fund has total Unilever equity of $111 million, the spokesman said.

  • Here Are 19 Halloween Beauty Looks That Will Make Them Stop And Stare

    Because Halloween is basically tomorrow.

  • Ford Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, Dividend Returns, Strong Lightning Demand, Rivian IPO And More

    Automotive company Ford Motor (NYSE: F) saw shares jump in the after hours trading session Wednesday after reporting third-quarter financial results. Here are the key details for investors. What Happened: Ford reported third-quarter revenue of $35.7 billion, down 5% year-over-year. The figure came in ahead of analysts’ estimate of $32.5 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents per share, beating a Street consensus of 27 cents per share. Semiconductor availability was

  • Apple Tumbles After Supply Crunch Hurts iPhone Maker’s Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is bracing for even bigger supply-chain problems during the holidays than it suffered last quarter, when product constraints cut sales by about $6 billion. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeAfter reporting disappointing fourth-quarter results