Dollar's historic surge may be music to Fed's ears: McGeever

Illustration shows plastic letters arranged to read "Inflation" are placed on U.S. Dollar banknote
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie McGeever
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago.

Will the Fed be worried? Not one bit.

Quite the opposite. All else equal, the dollar's strength will help cool price pressures by reducing import costs, and tighten financial conditions, both desired goals for Jerome Powell and colleagues as they try to bring 40-year high inflation back towards their 2% target.

Minutes of the Fed's July 26-27 policy meeting - where it raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points for a second consecutive meeting - show policymakers citing the stronger dollar's drag on import prices as one of a handful of factors likely to get inflation back under control.

There is growing debate over the dollar's impact on U.S. inflation in the post-pandemic world. But the Federal Reserve will much rather have the exchange rate appreciating than not.

"The Fed will be inclined to let it run, there is no incentive to stop it. The dollar appreciating is not hurting, if anything it is helping their case," said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York.

Graphic: Dollar index & Trade-weighted dollar https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mopangrebva/USD1.jpg

The dollar is hovering around a 20-year peak against a basket of major currencies. It is up 13.5% so far this year - on course for its biggest calendar year rise since 1984, and third largest since the dollar's convertibility to gold ended in 1971.

On a year-on-year basis, the input more commonly fed into inflation metrics, the dollar is up around 17% this year. That's the biggest disinflationary impulse since 2015, and many feel it will only intensify due to interest rate differentials.

Graphic: Dollar index & year-on-year change https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lbpgnaxqrvq/USD2.png

The Fed is committed to raising rates even further, unlike central banks in Japan and China. The People's Bank of China is now going in the opposite direction.

What's more, markets are betting the U.S. economy will be in better shape than its energy-squeezed UK and euro zone counterparts over the coming winter. And if a global recession snowballs, safe-haven demand for Treasuries from overseas could put a natural bid under the dollar.

INDIRECT BENEFIT

According to Bechtel at Jefferies, a basic rule of thumb used to be that a 10% rise in the dollar's broad value was the equivalent to around 75 basis points of policy rate tightening.

Economists at Societe Generale estimate a 10% dollar appreciation causes U.S. consumer inflation to decline by 0.5 percentage points over a year.

A Kansas City Fed paper published on August 17 found that, so far at least, dollar strength has had a fairly limited impact on consumer prices.

They estimate that the broad dollar's 8.5% appreciation since May last year has trimmed around 0.2 percentage points off annual core PCE inflation. A further 5% appreciation by the end of next year will increase that drag to 0.33 percentage points.

That's pretty mild.

"A much more sizable appreciation would be necessary to provide a considerable drag on domestic inflation," the authors wrote in the paper titled: 'Recent Appreciation in the U.S. Dollar Unlikely to Have Large Effect on Domestic Inflation.'

Graphic: Dollar impact on inflation -Kansas City Fed https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgpdwybrwvo/USD3.jpg

The paper finds that inflation-taming powers of a strong dollar today may be more muted than in years gone by, due to pandemic-related distortions to U.S. demand for imports and disrupted supply. https://bit.ly/3ci2l8L

If Fed policymakers share this view, there's a case to be made that they are perfectly comfortable with the exchange rate as it stands, and will not mind if it strengthens further.

Indeed, as long as the pace of appreciation is not too rapid as to trigger broader financial market dislocation, they might well welcome it.

"The stronger dollar is a positive side benefit of Fed policy, and so is an indirect benefit to the Fed," said John Silvia, economist and founder of Dynamic Economic Strategy.

There are signs the dollar's recent pop higher is starting to be felt in financial markets. Goldman Sachs' U.S. financial conditions index (FCI) rose 25.5 basis points in the last week to 99.30. The biggest single component, 10.2 bps, was down to the dollar, the bank said.

This reversed around a third of the FCI's easing of financial conditions since June from rebounding equity and credit markets, even as the Fed powered ahead with two 75 bps rate hikes.

Music to the Fed's ears, but it will almost certainly want to hear more.

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

Related columns:

Skewed energy shock recharges pricey dollar (Aug. 24)

Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve (Aug. 15)

(By Jamie McGeever)

Recommended Stories

  • Market Sits on Pins and Needles as It Waits Anxiously to Hear From Powell

    Bulls and bears both are eager for the Fed chairman to provide clues as to where we are heading next.

  • Brazil's consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs

    Brazilian consumer prices fell in the month to mid-August thanks to lower fuel prices on the back of tax cuts, the country's IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday. Brazil's IPCA-15 index fell 0.73% in the period, compared to a 0.13% rise in the previous month, maintaining the downward trend reported for the full month of July as well. Brazil reported the figure in deflation territory as transportation prices continue to fall on the back of federal legislation cutting taxes on fuel and fresh price cuts by state-run oil company Petrobras.

  • U.S. pending home sales fall less than expected in July

    Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell less than expected in July as mortgage rates eased a bit, pulling some buyers back into the housing market. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 1.0% to 89.8 last month, the lowest level since April 2020. Pending home sales tumbled 19.9% in July on a year-on-year basis.

  • Markets ‘have been overzealous’ amid Fed tightening, strategist says

    BlackRock Global Fixed Income Chief Investment Officer Rick Rieder discusses his expectations for the upcoming Fed meeting, how markets have responded to rising interest rates, and opportunities in fixed income.

  • US Pending Home Sales Drop to Lowest Since Start of the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- US pending home sales fell in July for the sixth time this year to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, extending the housing market’s sharp downturn as high borrowing costs sideline prospective buyers.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap

  • Visa tokens overtake payments giant's physical cards in circulation

    Payments giant Visa Inc said on Wednesday it has issued over 4 billion network tokens worldwide through its security technology Visa Token Service (VTS), outpacing the total number of its physical cards in circulation. VTS replaces 16-digit Visa account numbers with a token that only Visa can unlock, protecting the underlying account information. "Without exposing the consumer's account to fraud, tokenization enables frictionless, card-free payments," Jack Forestell, executive vice president and chief product officer at Visa, told Reuters.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on fears of aggressive Fed

    US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on fears of aggressive Fed

  • iMedia Brands Reports Q2 Earnings Below Street View

    Interactive media Company iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $133.2 million, missing the consensus of $154.45 million. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 597 basis points to 36.3%. Operating expenses for the quarter rose 13.7% Y/Y to $57.3 million. Related: iMedia Brands Shares Plummet On Downbeat Guidance Operating loss expanded to $(8.8) million from $(2.4) million last year. The company held $21.5 million in cash and equivale

  • Toll Brothers (TOL) Q3 Earnings Top, View Down, Shares Dip

    Toll Brothers (TOL) reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with higher gross margins. However, soft demand, municipal delays, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions are worrying.

  • It’s Time to Leave Failed Crypto Companies Behind

    The only way to avoid another market-upending crisis is to move forward without saving the actors fundamentally at fault, writes Lennix Lai.

  • U.S. stocks edge higher as Dow looks to snap longest losing streak in a month

    U.S. stocks trade slightly higher on Wednesday following three days of losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average looked to snap its longest losing streak in a month.

  • Kashkari Says ‘Very Clear’ Fed Needs to Tighten Monetary Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said US inflation is very high and the central bank must act to bring it back under control.“By many, many measures we are at maximum employment and we are at very high inflation. So this is a completely unbalanced situation, which means to me it’s very clear: We need to tighten monetary policy to bring things into balance,” he said Tuesday at a gathering of the Wharton Club of Minnesota in Minneapolis. “When inflation is

  • These 10 stocks matter the most to hedge funds right now

    It wasn’t a great start to 2022 for hedge funds, but there’s hope for the second half of this year with this list of stocks that frequent the top 10 holdings of hedge fund portfolios

  • Nvidia Earnings Preview: Gaming Sector Outlook In Focus After Q2 Revenue Warning

    "Our gaming product sell-through projections declined significantly as the quarter progressed," CEO Jensen Huang cautioned on August 8.

  • What Intel's new deal with Brookfield means for investors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down how Intel's deal with Brookfield means for the company's dividend and balance sheet.

  • Peloton to Sell Gear, Apparel Via Amazon as CEO Retools Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. said it will sell bikes and certain accessories on Amazon.com Inc. in the US, breaking with a longtime practice of exclusively selling products via its own website and retail stores.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With Ch

  • I’m cutting back on social media — here’s how you can too

    Social media is eating away at my time, so I'm finally cutting back.

  • A Bad Year May Get Worse for Snapchat and Facebook Owners

    (Bloomberg) -- A bad year for digital advertisers may not be done yet.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionThe likes of Snap Inc., Pinterest Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. have seen both estimates and

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says

    The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.