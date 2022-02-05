Dolly Parton said she whips up scrambled eggs every weekend, and she swears by an easy hack to make them perfectly fluffy

Dolly Parton told Insider her secret for making the fluffiest scrambled eggs. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dolly Parton told Insider that she makes her husband a Southern breakfast every weekend.

And Parton said she always adds some ice water to her pan of scrambled eggs.

"Put a few drops of ice water as you're cooking them and that makes them fluffier," she said.

Dolly Parton has been married to her husband Carl Dean for 55 years, and every weekend she cooks up a delicious Southern breakfast for him.

And Parton, who recently sat down with Insider on Zoom to talk about her new line of desserts with Duncan Hines, revealed that she has a special hack to get her scrambled eggs perfectly fluffy.

While Martha Stewart swears by cooking her scrambled eggs with clarified butter, Parton believes all you really need is some ice water.

"Somebody told me this once and it works," Parton said. "When you crack your eggs in the bowl, say if you're going to scramble them, use ice water. Put a few drops of ice water as you're cooking them and that makes them fluffier — it really does!"

"So put a little ice water in that, it'll fluff them up for you," she added.

Parton always adds ice water to make her scrambled eggs fluffier. 4kodiak/Getty Images

While eggs are always included in Parton's Southern breakfasts, she said she'll mix up what else is on the menu.

"On Sundays, I make French toast, and I love that with bacon," she said. "This is not diet food now, mind you."

Parton said she always uses white bread for her French toast, and she also loves making gravy and biscuits for her husband.

If she's whipping up a weekend lunch instead, Parton is partial to pinto beans and corn bread.

Parton recently launched a new line of desserts with Duncan Hines. Sebastian Smith

"I just cook whatever comes to mind and whatever I'm in the mood for," she said. "I can cook any of it!"

When Parton isn't in the kitchen, she told Insider that she and Carl Dean love going to fast-food restaurants — including Taco Bell.

Parton said she is a huge fan of the Mexican Pizza, which Taco Bell removed from menus in November 2020, and she thinks the chain should bring it back soon.

Until then, Parton's happy with her usual order of a Taco Supreme with a side of rice and beans.

