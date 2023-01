SPIN

Van Conner, the bassist and co-founder of '90s Seattle rock band Screaming Trees, has died at the age of 55. Conner's brother, Gary Lee, shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post, adding that the cause of death was pneumonia. "He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved …