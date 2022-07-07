Is Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (CVE:DV) Popular Amongst Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (CVE:DV) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Dolly Varden Silver is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$155m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Dolly Varden Silver.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dolly Varden Silver?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Dolly Varden Silver already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Dolly Varden Silver's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Dolly Varden Silver. Fury Gold Mines Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 33% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 11% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 11% by the third-largest shareholder.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Dolly Varden Silver

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation. Insiders own CA$17m worth of shares in the CA$155m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Dolly Varden Silver. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 44% of the Dolly Varden Silver shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Dolly Varden Silver (3 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

