Dollywood, Six Flags? Amusement park season is almost here: 2024 opening dates to know
You know warmer weather is near when seasonal amusement parks open back up for the year.
Unlike Walt Disney World in Central Florida or Universal Studios Hollywood in Southern California, most regional parks shutter in the fall or winter and reopen in time for Spring Break or summer vacations.
This year, park lovers can look forward to new experiences like Holiday World’s first family roller coaster, Good Gravy!, Kings Island’s new kids area, Camp Snoopy, and Silver Dollar City’s new version of its beloved Fire In The Hole coaster and new Fire District.
Not all parks have announced reopening details yet, but here are the 2024 opening dates for some of the most popular seasonal amusement and theme parks around the country for thrill seekers of all ages and budgets.
Adventureland in Farmingdale, N.Y. - March 25
Adventurer’s Park in New York - March 23
Beech Bend in Bowling Green, Ky. - May 11
California’s Great America in Santa Clara, Calif. - March 23
Camden Park in Huntington, W.V. - May 4
Carowinds in Charlotte, N.C. - March 9
Carousel Gardens in New Orleans - March 2
Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio - May 4
Clementon Park in Clementon, N.J. - May 25
DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton, Pa. - May 18
Dig’n Zone in Sevierville, Tenn. - March 1
Diggerland USA in West Berlin, N.J. - March 16
Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. - March 9
Dorney Park in Allentown, Penn. - May 10
Elitch Gardens in Denver, Colo. - April 27
Enchanted Forest in Salem, Ore. - March 22
Frontier City in Oklahoma City - March 16
Fun-Plex in Omaha, Neb. - May 25
Funderland in Sacramento, Calif. - Feb. 2
Funtown in Saco, Maine - May 25
Gilroy Gardens in Gilroy, Calif. - March 23
Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa. - March 29
Holiday World in Santa Claus, Ind. - May 11
Huck Finn’s Playland in Albany, N.Y. - May 4
Kentucky Kingdom in Louisville, Ky. - May 11
Kings Dominion in Doswell, Va. - March 23
Kings Island in Kings Island, Ohio - April 20
Knoebels in Elysburg, Pa. - April 27
Lagoon in Farmington, Utah - April 8
Lake George Expedition Park in Lake George, N.Y. - May 25
Lake Winnepesaukah in Rossville, Ga. - May 2
Land of Make Believe in Hope, N.J. - May 25
LEGOLAND New York in Goshen, N.Y. - March 27
Little Amerricka in Marshall, Wis. - May 25
Lost Island in Waterloo, Iowa - May 25
Luna Park in New York - March 23
Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Ark. - May 4
Memphis Kiddie Park in Pepper Pike, Ohio - May 11
Michigan’s Adventure in Muskegon, Mich. - May 24
Morgan’s Wonderland in San Antonio - March 2
Niagara Amusement Park in Grand Island, N.Y. - May 25
Oaks Park in Portland, Ore. - March 23
Paul Bunyan Land in Brainer, Minn - May 25
Playland in Rye, N.Y - May 18
Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Wash. - May 11
Santa’s Land Fun Park in Cherokee, N.C. - May 25
Santa’s Village in Jefferson, N.H. - May 25
Santa’s Village in East Dundee, Ill. - May 12
Santa’s Workshop in North Pole, N.Y. - July 1
Seabreeze Amusement Park in Rochester, N.Y. - May 18
Silver Dollar City in Branson, Mo. - March 9
Silverwood in Athol, Idaho - May 4
Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George, N.Y. - May 18
Six Flags New England in Agawam, Mass. - April 6
Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Ga. - March 2
Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Mo. - March 29
Storybook Land in Aberdeen, S.D. - May 27
The North Pole-Santa’s Workshop in Cascade, Colo. - May 18
Valleyfair in Shakopee, Minn. - May 12
Waldameer in Erie, Pa. - May 4
Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Ga. - March 15
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Mo. - May 4
Western Playland in Sunland Park, N.M. - Feb. 17
Wonderland Amusement Park in Amarillo, Texas - March 30
York’s Wild Kingdom in York, Maine - May 25
Some parks may have earlier preview days for season pass holders. Dates are subject to change. Visitors should check park websites for the latest details.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Six Flags, Cedar Point, Dollywood: When popular parks open in 2024