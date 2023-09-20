Dolores Huerta center cleared for purchase, 2024 construction start

Sep. 19—If there were ever a phrase to describe the day, it would be: "Sí, se puede."

The banners, flags and famous rallying cry — which translates to "Yes, we can" — will soon course through the halls of the planned Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center.

At a ceremony held Tuesday inside the laborers hall at 2201 H St., state leadership and organizers with the Dolores Huerta Foundation celebrated an $7 million appropriation for it in the state's 2023-24 budget. In tandem with $15 million the state allocated two years ago and some generous individual donations, the organization now has enough to purchase the land and begin planning construction.

DHF officials said construction of the 36,400-square-foot center will have an 18-month timeline, beginning in 2024 and finishing by 2026.

This announcement follows years of delays to the brick and mortar site, which officials attributed to rising construction costs and supply chain issues. DHF officials stated that the remaining $6 million needed for the site would be covered through new market tax credits.

"These challenges tested our resolve," said Camila Chavez, a daughter of Dolores Huerta and executive director of her mother's foundation.

The center will honor the lessons and legacy of Dolores Huerta, a labor rights icon who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association — which eventually became the United Farm Workers — alongside Cesar Chavez more than half a century ago.

Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains, D-Bakersfield, and state Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Salinas, who were key players in pushing the $7 million fund through, were among the participants at the celebration.

The center will be located on the corner of 21st and Eye streets, and will serve as a meeting ground between the groundbreaking reforms that propelled the UFW into national prominence and future generations.

"Delano was put on the map because of the work that Dolores (Huerta) and Cesar (Chavez) did," Bains said. "They stood shoulder-to-shoulder and said no... you matter. Your voice matters."

The first floor of the center will include an auditorium, classrooms, a youth lounge, a production studio and community resource center; the second floor will be dedicated office space for the DHF administration.

Caballero said she's excited to see a focus on "alarmingly high" illiteracy rates.

"For a long time, the Legislature's been dominated by leadership in the big cities and this is one of the times where rural California has stood up, done the job and got themselves elected," Caballero said.

Huerta said the building will be a dedicated to the "working people," who are in need, now more than ever, of a good union.

She pointed south to Hollywood, where the Writers Guild of America — which represents nearly 12,000 screenwriters— has continued strikes since July. She then extended east to Detroit, where the United Auto Workers' are entering their third day of strikes against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis car companies.

In her 93 years, Huerta has inspired generations of politicians and activists, including Assembly Member Sabrina Cervantes, D-San Bernandino, who now chairs the state's Latino Legislative Caucus.

"Growing up in the agricultural fields in the city of Coachella, my family has always told us and shared with us the history of Dolores Huerta," Cervantes said.

State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said that without Dolores Huerta and her influence on his life, he "wouldn't be here with you this morning."

The event also carried a sobering reminder: at 93 years old and 11 children raised, Huerta has lived a long life but will not be around forever.

Toward the end of the ceremony, demonstrators queued on the television that flanked the podium. Appearing on the screen was Huerta, seated in an armchair before a black backdrop and stared, calmly, back at the crowd.

Lori De Leon, another of Dolores' daughters, explained this is a holograph of her mother. While still in beta testing — and only able to speak English, for now — digital-Dolores could answer more than 2,000 questions.

De Leon lobbed a few easy ones: where were you born, what is the meaning of "Si, se puede," and what did you want to be when you grew up?

A twitch and minor lag notwithstanding, the digital copy answered each question with the same smile and charm: Dawson, a New Mexican coal mining town: Yes I can, or Yes, we can; a flamenco dancer.

Watching her televised clone pass with flying colors, and amid the public discussion of her life, Huerta simply shrugged and smiled, dropping quips that received raucous applause.

This copy will eventually be a hologram — different from holograph — featured at the center as a life size, 4-k resolution, three-dimensional entity that can answer questions in real time — even on one's phone.

"So, I'll be in the corner of the building... I mean, my holograph will be in the corner," Huerta said, laughing. "So when you look at it, it will look like I'm really there. And it can travel. So who knows ... it might show up when you least expect it."

De Leon said after the celebration that the project required up to $400,000, use of artificial intelligence and Huerta sitting in a chair for six days, eight hours a day. You can guess, she added, which was the hardest to get approved.