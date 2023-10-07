Dolores Huerta Foundation Golf Tournament
Dolores Huerta Foundation Golf Tournament
86.4% of Black bachelor’s degree holders and 81% of Black students pursuing master's and doctoral degrees borrow for school.
Google's newly announced Pixel 8 Pro will be the first hardware to run Google's generative AI models on-device, according to Rick Osterloh, SVP of devices and services at Google. Onstage at an event today, Osterloh said that the Pixel 8 Pro's custom-built Tensor G3 chip, which is designed to accelerate AI workloads, can run "distilled" versions of Google's text- and image-generating models to power a range of applications, like image editing. "We've worked closely with our research teams across Google to take advantage of their most advanced foundation models and distill them into a version efficient enough to run on our flagship Pixel," Osterloh said.
Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.
Brands like Bobbi Brown, KOSAS and Kiehl's are also majorly marked down.
The global event offered plenty of examples of why the association might benefit from another injection of fresh ideas and concepts.
The long-rumored Counter-Strike 2, officially announced in March, has replaced Counter-Strike: Global Offensive as a free upgrade.
Expanding its ambitious EV plans, Alfa Romeo is working on an electric sports car — one that might be badged the 4E as a successor to the 4C Spider.
Demand for the manual transmission remains low, but it's increasing among new- and used-car buyers as carmakers position it as the enthusiast's choice.
When HashiCorp announced it was changing its Terraform license in August, it set off a firestorm in the open source community, and actually represented an existential threat to startups that were built on top of the popular open source project. The community went into action and within weeks they had written a manifesto, and soon after that launched an official fork called OpenTF. Today, that group went a step further when the Linux Foundation announced OpenTofu, the official name for the Terraform fork, which will live forever under the auspices of the foundation as an open source project.
Garmin has been pumping out high-quality fitness-based smartwatches for years and now’s your chance to score one on the cheap. The company’s selling a bunch of its most popular models on Amazon at a steep discount of 25 to 33 percent, depending on which watch you go with. For instance, this brings the price of the well-reviewed Garmin Forerunner 745 down from $400 to $300.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations of the new policy.
Telegram, the popular chat app with 800 million monthly active users, is getting a self-custodial crypto wallet. The move is set to solidify its presence in the vibrant crypto community that has emerged from its chat platform and can potentially help drive the masses into the crypto space. Telegram and TON Foundation jointly announced the new self-custodial wallet, called TON Space, on Wednesday at Singapore's Token2049 crypto conference, which boasts more than 10,000 attendees.
The car likely won't go on sale, but it shows that VW can easily flip the performance switch with electric vehicles.
Crossbeam Venture Partners led the round with participation from Schmidt Futures and a group of additional unnamed investors. Zoe Schlag and Derek Razo founded the company in 2022 after working in the shared ownership space at Schmidt Futures and Purpose Foundation, respectively. Common Trust works with business owners to design, finance and execute an employee ownership buyout so that owners or investors can access liquidity by exiting to employees.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The soccer icon is speaking out about GVHD, a serious risk with bone marrow transplants, in order to raise awareness.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff field will be cut from 12 to eight this weekend as the tour shifts to the treacherous Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.