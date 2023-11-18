‘Dolph Day:’ Family, friends celebrate legacy of slain rapper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the second anniversary of his death, family and friends of Memphis rapper Young Dolph spent the day commemorating his life.

The 36-year-old rapper, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thorton, Jr., left behind two young children who two years later celebrate a father who left an indelible mark on many.

Makeda’s marks ‘Dolph Day’ Friday, two years after rapper’s death

Friday, the Ida Mae Foundation, named after the rapper’s grandmother, honored his legacy with the second annual Dolph Day of Service.

His sister Carlisa Brown says this is how Dolph should be remembered.

“He just changed so many lives, how he had a heart of gold and gave back to so many people,” Brown said.

Following in his footsteps hundreds of free turkeys, meals, and haircuts were given out. Students at LeMoyne-Owen College were even treated to opportunities for mentorship and a concert from artists on Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label.

Turkeys, free meals given away on ‘Dolph Day’

His sister sported a “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” sweatshirt to the festivities. The movement was started by Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye.

“Black men deserve to grow old,” Brown said. “They shouldn’t have to die due to senseless violence. It’s more of an empowering thing, you know, educating our people to do better and want to do better and not, taking someone’s life for senseless things.”

It has been two years since rap star Young Dolph’s slaying rocked the city of Memphis. The revelation that he was no longer living hit many as his camouflage Corvette was towed away from Makeda’s Cookies as hundreds watched in disbelief along Airways Boulevard.

His family is still advocating for justice, urging people to put pressure on agencies looking into Dolph’s murder.

Suspect in Young Dolph murder case faces new judge

In a statement, the case’s lead prosecutor Deputy District Attorney Paul Hagerman says in part, “While the court of criminal appeals ruled that the case must be transferred from its original court, we believe that the timeline for trial and disposition has not significantly changed.”

Hagerman added, “We have been and remain on course for justice.”

Dolph’s family wants justice served sooner rather than later.

“That would be a piece of our healing journey. I think everyone going through something like this would want that piece of closure to know that whoever did harm to this person that they reap what they sow,” Brown said.

As for the next steps in the case, the District Attorney’s Office says the trial is set for March 11.

Read the full statement from the District Attorney’s Office below:

“From the beginning of this litigation, we have been committed to seeing it through- first with the indictments of the two shooters, who remain in custody without bond, and then by proceeding with indictments for two accessories. We have done this while in steady contact with the victim’s family and their main representative. While the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled that the case must be transferred from its original court, we believe that the timeline for trial and disposition has not significantly changed. Trial is still set for March 11. We have been and remain on course for justice.”

