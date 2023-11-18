‘Dolph Day:’ Family, friends celebrate legacy of slain rapper

TechCrunch

OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman. OpenAI earlier said that Brockman was stepping down as chairman of the board, but will remain at the firm.