Our Take On Dolphin Drilling ASA’s (OB:DDASA) CEO Salary

Ivar Brandvold has been the CEO of Dolphin Drilling ASA (OB:DDASA) since 2009. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Ivar Brandvold’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Dolphin Drilling ASA has a market cap of øre86m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$722k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$644k. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below US$200m, and calculated the median CEO compensation to be US$310k.

It would therefore appear that Dolphin Drilling ASA pays Ivar Brandvold more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Dolphin Drilling has changed over time.

Is Dolphin Drilling ASA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Dolphin Drilling ASA has shrunk earnings per share by 13% each year. Its revenue is down -60% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Dolphin Drilling ASA Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 95% over three years, some Dolphin Drilling ASA shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Dolphin Drilling ASA pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

We think many shareholders would be underwhelmed with the business growth over the last three years.

Over the same period, investors would have come away with nothing in the way of share price gains. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Shareholders may want to check for free if Dolphin Drilling insiders are buying or selling shares.

