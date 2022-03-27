Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. The US$40m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$1.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$4.7m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Dolphin Entertainment's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 2 of the American Entertainment analysts is that Dolphin Entertainment is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$3.3m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 173% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Dolphin Entertainment's upcoming projects, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

