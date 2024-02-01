Dolphin Rescued After Getting Tangled in Crab Pot Line

New footage shows the dramatic moment a two-year-old dolphin was freed after becoming entangled in a crab pot line.

The incident happened in Tin Can Bay on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. The team at the Sea World Foundation said they noticed Skye, the Australian Humpback Dolphin, had the line “entangled through his mouth” on Friday, January 26.

A marine mammal team and vet met with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services (QPWS) rangers to successfully remove the entanglement.

“It was incredibly rewarding to remove all of the entanglement and watch Skye swim off strongly with mum, Ella, following the operation,” Sea World Head of Marine Sciences, Wayne Phillips said in a statement.

“The entanglement was impeding Skye from suckling from Ella so it was important we intervened to remove the rope and give him the best chance of survival.”

QPWS Principal Ranger Daniel Clifton said entanglement is one of the leading causes of marine animal death in Queensland.

“Crab pots in particular pose a threat to marine animals as they can easily get tangled around their fins and tails," Clifton said. “Skye is very lucky to have been freed before his condition could deteriorate; well done to all involved.” Credit: Sea World Foundation via Storyful