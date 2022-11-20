'A dolphin in the tuna net': Man pleads guilty in drug case

Nov. 20—CATLETTSBURG — A customer hemmed up alongside a suspected heavy pusher pleaded guilty Thursday to simple possession charges, following further investigation by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Joshua Riffe, 39, was the "dolphin caught in the tuna net," according to his attorney, public defender Brian Hewlett.

Riffe was captured alongside 44-year-old Gary Rowe on March 1.

Rowe, according to authorities, was wanted in connection with a December 2021 drug raid that netted a pound of fentanyl and 180 grams of meth. He is facing heavy time in the federal system.

Both Hewlett and assistant Commonwealth's attorney Christina Smith said Rowe was the target of the investigation, not Riffe. While initially charged with trafficking and heroin and meth, Smith said further investigation by the task force revealed he was just there to buy drugs, not sell any.

Upon figuring out Riffe's minor role, Smith said she and Hewlett agreed to knock down his charges to simple possession.

In exchange for a guilty plea to possession of heroin and meth, Riffe would serve two years and one day in prison.

Following a guilty plea, Riffe was sentenced on the spot.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com