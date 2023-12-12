Dolphin unable to survive in wild gets ‘second chance at life’ in Florida. Meet Wren

Simone Jasper
·1 min read
1

A dolphin unable to survive in the wild has a “second chance at life” in Florida, an aquarium said.

Wren the rescued dolphin is now adjusting to her new home at Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach.

“She has been socially integrated with our 3 other female rough toothed dolphins and has been seen interacting with the others already,” the aquarium wrote Dec. 12 on Facebook.

Wren’s journey to the aquarium started when she was stranded in July off nearby St. Vincent Island.

Though the aquarium didn’t share additional details about Wren’s situation, stranding often means a marine animal is on a beach and can’t make it back to water. Animals sometimes strand themselves due to “disease, harmful algal blooms, vessel strikes, fishing gear entanglements, pollution exposure, and underwater noise,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Wren was rehabilitated but was found to have “extensive hearing loss,” making it impossible for her to go back to the wild. Rough-toothed dolphins use echolocation, meaning sounds help them find objects under water.

“Without being able to hear and echolocate properly, Wren would not be able to hunt for food on her own and thus was deemed non releasable,” the marine park wrote.

Now, Wren is getting accustomed to being cared for at the aquarium. Visitors reportedly can identify her “by a white scar on the side of her face from before she stranded.”

Though Gulf World Marine Park didn’t immediately share additional details about Wren with McClatchy News, experts say rough-toothed dolphins can grow to be more than 8 feet and weigh 350 pounds.

Panama City Beach is in the Florida Panhandle, roughly 110 miles southwest of the state capital of Tallahassee.

Watch adorable video of dolphin ‘playing’ with fish off Florida coast. ‘Never seen this’

Recommended Stories

  • After Monday night collapse, can the Miami Dolphins be trusted?

    Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?

  • Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill day-to-day with ankle injury, C Connor Williams out for season with torn ACL

    A bad night on the football field was made worse with the news of the season-ending injury to a key offensive lineman.

  • Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

    Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!

  • Tyreek Hill returns for Dolphins after ankle injury sidelines him vs. Titans

    Miami's offense ground to a halt and didn't score in the first half with Hill sidelined.

  • Solving the Chiefs wide receiver crisis with Conor Orr | The Exempt List

    Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.

  • Shop the bestselling Keurig for only $50 on Amazon to gift the java-lover in your life

    At just over 8 inches wide, this compact cutie won't take up too much space on the counter. At 50% off, it's steal.

  • Titans stun Dolphins with late rally as Miami offense struggles with hobbled Tyreek Hill

    The Titans scored 15 unanswered points in the final 2:40 to stun a Dolphins team struggling with a hobbled Tyreek Hill.

  • Ford slashes F-150 Lightning EV production, says it's matching customer demand

    Ford has now told its suppliers that it is planning to slash F-150 Lightning output to around 1,600 trucks assembled per week, or half the original goal.

  • Take the time to brush up those pitch decks

    Now is a great time to brush up your pitch decks, practice your pitch, and get ready for when things kick off again next year, writes resident pitch deck expert Haje Jan Kamps. As we wrote last week, if startup IPOs pick back up in 2024, as many are predicting, the secondary market could start to return to normalcy.

  • Get up to 55% off DeWalt tools right now at Amazon

    These DeWalt tools make great Christmas gifts due to their reliability, versatility, and thoughtful features.

  • Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar downed by 'powerful' cyberattack

    Ukraine’s largest telecommunications operator Kyivstar says it has been hit by a “powerful" cyberattack that has disrupted phone and internet services for millions of people across the country. In a Facebook post confirming the incident on Tuesday, Kyivstar wrote that the cyberattack has caused a “technical failure” that left customers without mobile connections or internet access. Kyivstar serves more than 24 million cell phone subscribers and more than 1.1 million home internet users, according to the company's website, which was also inaccessible at the time of writing.

  • Microsoft's climate fund backs sustainable jet fuel company Dimensional Energy

    The increasing need to reduce carbon emissions drives many industries, including airlines and transportation, to seek sustainable alternatives to meet emission reduction targets and fulfill corporate social responsibility commitments. One of the solutions is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel. An Ithaca, New York-based company called Dimensional Energy produces sustainable aviation fuel from carbon dioxide emissions and water, and the company said today it has closed $20 million in a Series A round to ramp up renewable jet fuel production.

  • BlackRock is taking heat on the 2024 campaign trail. Nikki Haley's surge is making it worse.

    The world's biggest money manager is becoming a favorite punching bag on the 2024 campaign trail.

  • Long Beach State relishes beating USC in front of LeBron James

    To Long Beach State, the high-profile matchup with the Trojans was about more than Bronny James' return to basketball.

  • Taiwan's Gogoro kicks off entry into India with battery swapping and electric two wheelers

    Taiwanese electric scooter maker Gogoro introduced Tuesday a battery-swapping network and three smartscooters to India, marking the company's official entry into the world’s most populous country and biggest two-wheeler market. Gogoro CEO Horace Luke told TechCrunch that the company sees India as a central hub for manufacturing and plans to export its smartscooters from the country to other markets, starting with neighboring country Nepal. Gogoro kicked off its strategic entry into India with a battery-swapping network aimed at business-to-business customers in Delhi and Goa.

  • Instagram finstas may turn into a new product called 'flipside,' meant only for close friends

    Instagram is considering a new feature called "flipside" that allows users to establish a new, private side to their profile where they can post more candid and personal photos for a subset of their friends. The feature essentially productizes "finstas" -- the slang term for alternate Instagram accounts where people post their real-life photos, as opposed to the more polished photos they post on their public Instagrams. With "flipside," Instagram could make it easier to share photos and videos with a private group of friends, without having to establish an entirely separate account -- or, perhaps, one existing outside the bounds of Instagram's parental controls.

  • Gas prices fell 6% in November, leading inflation’s cooldown

    Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.

  • Inflation cools further in November as energy prices fall, housing costs remain sticky

    November's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.

  • 2024 Genesis G80 Electrified new base trim lowers price by $5,580

    2024 Genesis G80 Electrified new base trim lowers price by $5,580. Advanced is the new entry-level; Prestige price also comes down $630.

  • Durable cements $14M to build bots and other AI tools for small businesses in service industries

    Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.