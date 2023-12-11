Dolphins make 2 practice squad elevations ahead of game vs. Titans

The Dolphins elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and rookie offensive tackle Ryan Hayes ahead of Monday night’s home game against the Tennessee Titans.

It’s the first elevation of the season for both players and comes amid injury concerns for the prime-time game.

Bell is a third-year player who could contribute on special teams as Duke Riley is stepping into a starting role because of Jerome Baker’s knee injury.

Hayes, a seventh-round pick of Miami in the 2023 Draft, provides depth along the offensive line with right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) out and left tackle Terron Armstead questionable to play.

The Dolphins also ruled out rookie running back Chris Brooks (ankle), who was designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Nov. 29. Miami has until Dec. 19 to add Brooks to the 53-man roster or he will remain on IR for the rest of the season.