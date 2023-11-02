Here are Dolphins’ 2024 opponents. And White’s Marino decision, personnel notes

A six-pack of Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

▪ Seizing on the fact they have an exciting, winning product, the Dolphins have increased season ticket prices for 2024, including substantial increases for some.

Meanwhile, most of the 2024 schedule (without dates and times) is now set.

Besides playing Buffalo, New England and the Jets at home in 2024, the Dolphins also will welcome Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona and San Francisco to Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s eighth home game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as the Dolphins finish in the AFC East.

Fans attending will pay higher prices. The Dolphins declined to say the overall percentage increase for 2024. But a source said the biggest percentage increase involves the highest-demand seats; the Dolphins have very large waiting lists for those seats.

The less expensive seats have much smaller increases because the team wants to keep a certain number of seats affordable for fans and ensure that fans can attend at variable entry points.

Season tickets for 2024 are sold out, and fans who want to buy them are on a waiting list. Demand is higher than any time in the past 20 years.

Dolphins fan Irv Lustig, whose club seats are more expensive than most seats in the stadium, offered perspective on the price increase for some of the most expensive seats.

He said his ticket and parking costs for 2022 (when the Dolphins had eight regular season home games and two preseason home games) was $7,738.

He said his 2024 cost for eight regular season home games and two preseason home games, including parking and ticket price, is $13,358.

This season, when Miami has nine regular-season home games and one home preseason game, Lustig said he’s paying $9514.

Including preseason, the Dolphins had 10 home games last year and will have 10 this season and next season.

Another club seat holder, Plantation-based car dealer Vin Tranchino, said the price of his five club seats jumped 39 percent for 2024.

“I have five seats because I entertain customers; I’m thinking of dropping three,” he said. “And parking is more difficult now.”

Most seats are lower-priced -- often much lower priced -- than Lustig’s and Tranchino’s seats and had much smaller percentage increases in cost.

▪ As for the 2024 road schedule, the Dolphins will play at Houston, at Indianapolis, at the Rams, at Seattle, at Buffalo, at New England and at the Jets. Miami will also visit the AFC North and NFC North teams that finish in the same spot in their divisions as the Dolphins do.

▪ Tight end Julian Hill continues to get more and more playing time, and he has impressed coaches with his blocking and the maturity to his game.

“I think it’s something that we saw as potential on his tape coming out of college of what he could be and how he could really be a value to us at this level,” offensive coordinator Frank Smith said.

“I think between him and [tight ends coach Jon Embree] they’ve done a great job of really working on those things. The hardest thing about playing tight end is all the different spots you’re going to be asked to move, do things.

“You execute one fundamental and one plan, a completely opposite one another play, and his ability to have that mental stamina to balance all the different things you’re going to be asked to do and execute at that time is impressive]. His approach from the day he got here has been – you would’ve thought he’d been in the NFL before because of the way he approached all the little things to try and get better and the extra work he puts in.”

Hill was acknowledged in a team meeting for some of his good work as a run blocker.

▪ Dolphins quarterback Mike White - who grew up a Dolphins fan - marvels at how Dolphins special adviser and legendary quarterback Dan Marino sometimes attends the team’s quarterback meetings:

“First time it happened, I was dumbfounded,” he said. “You’re telling me Dan Marino just sits and hangs out with us. First time, I [wondered], ‘Do I call him Dan? Do I call him Mr. Marino? Do I call him Dan Marino?’ It’s crazy to me we’re now on a first name basis.

“I’ll walk by in the hallway [and say], ‘Hey, what’s up Dan?’ Like it’s totally normal. Sometimes I avoid talking to him” because White doesn’t know what to say.

▪ So how often does Marino attend the team’s quarterback meetings?

“Pretty often,” quarterback Skylar Thompson said. “He’s mostly like a sounding board for us, a support system. Kind of throw out suggestions here and there of what we might see. He mostly lets Bev [quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell] coach. Dan likes being around football more than anything.

“We’ve got a great group. All three of us get along really well. We have a lot in common personality wise and values.”

▪ Quick stuff: The Dolphins 3,626 yards are the third-most through eight games of an NFL season since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970, trailing only the eight-game totals of the 2000 Rams (3931) and 2013 Broncos (3731).... Miami has outscored opponents, 174-74 at home this season.