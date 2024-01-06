Dolphins activate Jerome Baker off IR, make practice squad elevations for Bills game

The Dolphins on Saturday activated inside linebacker Jerome Baker off injured reserve, paving the way for him to play in Sunday night’s winner-take-all game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Baker has missed the last four games with a sprained MCL he sustained against the Washington Commanders. To make room for Baker on the 53-man roster, Miami placed outside linebacker Bradley Chubb on IR. Chubb is out for the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of the Dolphins’ 56-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

With a win or tie at home against Buffalo, Miami will clinch the AFC East title for the first time since 2008.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Friday said he was “optimistic” about Baker, who was designated to return to practice Wednesday, coming back to the lineup.

Duke Riley has filled in for Baker, who normally communicates the defensive play calls. Baker could also give the Dolphins depth at outside linebacker with Chubb and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) out for the season.

Miami also elevated outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner from the practice squad. It’s the third and final call-up of the regular season for both players but elevation limits don’t carry over into the postseason.

Ingram could start at outside linebacker on Sunday night. He’s appeared in the last two games, playing 37 defensive snaps and recording two tackles.

Bonner has mainly appeared on special teams when elevated to the game-day roster. He’s played 26 special teams snaps and 11 defensive snaps, recording one tackle and one pass breakup. With cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) ruled out, Bonner will provide depth in the secondary.