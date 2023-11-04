Dolphins activate LT Terron Armstead from IR, paving way for return vs. Chiefs

The Dolphins on Saturday activated left tackle Terron Armstead from injured reserve, paving the way for him to return in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

Armstead, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, was designated to return this week and was a limited participant in practice. He was listed as questionable to play but coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead’s progress from injury was encouraging.

Armstead has only played in two games this season. His return will be a boon for an offense that is also expected to get back starting center Connor Williams from a groin injury that forced him to miss three straight games.

The two would also help lift an offensive line that will be without left guard Isaiah Wynn (IR) and right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring).

The Dolphins waived rookie defensive tackle Brandon Pili to make room for Armstead.