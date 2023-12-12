Dolphins blow 14-point fourth-quarter lead in defeat to Titans, lose No. 1 seed in AFC

While much of the criticisms of the Dolphins this season surrounded their struggles against upper-echelon competition, Miami had taken care of business against teams they were expected to beat.

That track record, though, was tested against a Tennessee Titans team that entered Week 14 with the second-worst record in the AFC.

After scoring 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and holding a 14-point lead with 4:34 remaining, the Dolphins gave up 15 unanswered points in a 28-27 defeat on “Monday Night Football.”

The loss dropped the team from its spot atop the AFC and reduced its lead in the AFC East to two games four games left in the regular season.

The Dolphins (10-3) needed the win to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the conference. But playing their first home “Monday Night Football” game since 2017, the Dolphins sustained their first defeat of the season to a team with a losing record. Miami’s six-game winning streak at home also came to an end.

Quarterback Will Levis rallied Tennessee with a pair of touchdown drives, including a four-play, 64-yard touchdown drive in 26 seconds capped by Derrick Henry’s 1-yard score that gave the Titans the late lead.

The Dolphins got the ball back with less than two minutes remaining but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked on fourth down as he attempted to mount a game-winning drive.

The Dolphins were doomed on the prime-time stage by a series of miscues, injuries and sloppy play against an inferior opponent, even as a pair of gaffes opened a window for Miami to take control of the game.

The first came with the game tied at 13, when cornerback Eric Garror made contact with the ball after a punt and defensive back Elijah Campbell recovered, setting the Dolphins’ up at the Tennessee 7-yard line. Two plays later, running back Raheem Mostert scored on a 3-yard run to give the Dolphins a 20-13 lead.

On the first play of the next possession, Chubb recovered a mishandled pitch from Levis to Henry, once again placing the Dolphins deep in the red zone, this time at the 12-yard line. Mostert scored his second touchdown of the game and 16th rushing score of the season two plays later to give Miami a 27-13 lead.

Tennessee quickly responded with a 5-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins and a successful 2-point try that cut the Dolphins’ lead to six points with 2:40 remaining.

Miami went three-and-out after the score, allowing the Titans a chance for late heroics.

Issues for the Dolphins’ ranged on all sides of the ball. Tagovailoa was stripped at the 7-yard line on the offense’s first possession and the ball was recovered by the Titans after a bad under-center exchange between Liam Eichenberg, who moved from right guard to center after center Connor Williams’ knee injury.

The takeaway was negated, though, after defensive lineman Zach Sieler stepped in front of a short pass from Levis, intercepting it and returning it 5 yards for a pick-six, Miami’s third defensive score in as many games. The touchdown gave the Dolphins a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Titans tied the game at 7 with a 1-yard touchdown run from Henry on a drive that was extended after outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for slamming his helmet on the field

The Dolphins’ running game was strong, totaling 158 yards but the passing game struggled, as wide receiver Tyreek Hill was limited by ankle injury.

Hill injured his ankle after being tackled along the Titans’ sideline with about three minuted remaining in the third quarter. He watched the remainder of the half from the Dolphins’ sideline but returned for the second possession of the second half.

This story will be updated.