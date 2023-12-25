Dolphins clinch playoff spot on last-second field goal against against Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins have been called pretenders for most of this season.

On Sunday, they might have quieted some of those critics.

Jason Sanders’ fifth field goal of the game — from 29 yards out as time expired — lifted the Dolphins to a 22-20 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium and secured a playoff berth.

It was the Dolphins’ first victory this season over a team that currently has a winning record.

The Dolphins (11-4) are headed to the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time since they made it five consecutive seasons from 1997-2001.

And the win kept Miami on course to potentially win the AFC East with either a win next week at Baltimore or a loss by the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins can still also clinch the top seed in the AFC if they can beat the Ravens next week and the Bills in Week 18.

It took every second on the clock on Sunday as Miami needed a game-winning drive in the final three minutes and 27 seconds to beat the playoff-bound Cowboys (10-5).

A costly penalty on the first play of the drive put Miami’s drive in motion when Cowboys’ linebacker Damone Clark grabbed De’Von Achane’s face mask moving the ball to the Dolphins’ 46.

The Dolphins converted a key third down when Tua Tagovailoa hit Tyreek Hill with a quick screen for nine yards to Dallas’ 23. Hill returned to action after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury and finished with nine catches for 99 yards.

The play allowed the Dolphins to advance the ball into the red zone and force the Cowboys to use their remaining timeouts.

Jeff Wilson Jr.’s 6-yard run to the Cowboys’ 9 converted another third down and allowed the Dolphins to set up Sanders’ game-winner two plays later.

The victory didn’t come without more injuries though.

Jaylen Waddle suffered two different injuries during Sunday’s game. Waddle left the game with what was announced as an eye injury shortly after snagging a 50-yard deep route down the sideline in the first quarter.

Waddle returned and then left the game again in the third quarter with a shin injury and did not return.

Sanders played a huge role in the victory and made team history.

Sanders, who struggled mightily until recently with long-distance field goals, became the first kicker in Dolphins history to make three or more field goals from 50 or more yards in a game. It was the fourth time Sanders has made at least five field goals in a game and the ninth overall instance in Dolphins history.

The Cowboys took a 20-19 lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks with 3:27 left in the fourth quarter that covered 17 plays and 69 yards.

The Dolphins could have forced a Cowboys punt with 10:30 left until Prescott found Ceedee Lamb open for a 15-yard catch on 3rd-and-7 from their own 34. It was Lamb’s first catch since catching four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

Three plays later, Prescott converted a 4th-and-2 at Miami’s 43 with another 11-yard connection to Lamb.

The Dolphins defense forced a 4th and goal from the 4, but the Cowboys picked up the first down when DeShon Elliott was called for pass interference on KaVontae Turpin at the 1-yard line.

Two plays later, after Andrew Van Ginkel sacked Prescott for a 7-yard loss, Brandin Cooks hauled in a fade pass in the corner of the end zone with Jalen Ramsey and Kader Kohou in coverage.