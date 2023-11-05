Dolphins comeback falls short in 21-14 loss to Chiefs in Germany

For a moment, it looked like a mistake-plagued first half that put the Dolphins behind multiple scores would be forgotten.

Miami’s defense held up against reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes and the offense looked more like the electric unit it has been all season.

However, with the opportunity for a game-tying drive, another miscue sealed the Dolphins’ fate. Center Connor Williams erratic snap on fourth down whizzed by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and all he could do was fall on the ball.

The game-ending mistake with one minute remaining left an improbable comeback short as the Dolphins lost to the Chiefs, 21-14, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday.

Miami trailed 21-0 at halftime but scored on back-to-back drives to make it a one-possession game late in the third.

The Chiefs, who arrived in Germany on Friday morning, quickly made their way down the field with a seven-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive, capped by an 11-yard screen pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Rashee Rice.

The Dolphins’ offense failed to score on its first seven possessions and opened the game with four straight punts.

A 13-play, 95-yard touchdown drive capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass to running back Jerrick McKinnon put the Dolphins behind by 14 with 2:31 remaining in the first half.

With Miami driving before halftime, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was stripped on a screen pass by cornerback Trent McDuffie and the Chiefs returned the fumble to take 21-0 lead at halftime.

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. made it a 21-7 game with 4:47 remaining in the third.

The defense then forced its first takeaway, as outside linebacker Bradley Chubb strip-sacked Mahomes and defensive lineman Zach Sieler recovered the ball at the Chiefs’ 27.

Running back Raheem Mostert scored on a 13-yard run to make it a seven-point deficit.

After what was a promising Dolphins’ drive stalled, Miami’s defense got another stop, giving the offense the ball back at the 25-yard line with 2:28 left.

Two big gains of 25 and 19 by Mostert put the Dolphins deep in Kansas City territory quickly, but the drive quickly unraveled afterward before the final miscue.

The Dolphins’ defense, playing with its entire starting lineup for the first time all season, held All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to just two catches and forced a punt on three straight possessions after the Chiefs’ opening drive score. After halftime, the unit forced three punts and the takeaway.

The Week 9 matchup between two teams tied for the bet records in AFC was played on an international stage, the NFL’s first regular–season game in Frankfurt, Germany. While a neutral-field game, the crowd leaned heavily to Kansas City.

This story will be updated.