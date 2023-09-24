Dolphins dealt injuries to key starters in dominant win against Broncos

In a dominant win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Dolphins were dealt with multiple injuries that will be monitored in the coming days.

Starting linebacker Jaelan Phillips and center Connor Williams both sustained injuries that knocked them out of the remainder of a 70-20 win at Hard Rock Stadium. Phillips injured his oblique in the second quarter, while Williams injured his groin in the third quarter. Neither player returned to the game and Phillips was ruled out toward the end of the game.

After the game, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he did not have an immediate update on either player. But he said he got the sense from Miami’s head trainer that he “wasn’t too worried about it.”

With Williams, who has started every game since joining Miami last season, sidelined, third-year player Liam Eichenberg entered the game at center. Eichenberg lost the starting guard competition to Isaiah Wynn but was given the backup center spot after practicing at the position in the offseason. Phillips was making his return to the lineup after missing Miami’s Week 2 game because of a back injury.

Wide receiver River Cracraft also sustained a shoulder injury and was later ruled out of the game. And cornerback Eli Apple was sidelined late in the fourth quarter to be evaluated pursuant to the NFL’s concussion protocol.