Dolphins defensive starters remain sidelined in estimated injury report

The status of a pair of Dolphins defensive starters is in question for Saturday night’s road wild-card round game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Safeties Jevon Holland (knees) and DeShon Elliott (calf) were listed as nonparticipants in the team’s estimated injury report Wednesday, as the team held a walkthrough. It’s the first practice Miami has held in preparation for the first-round postseason matchup. The team did not practice Tuesday but released an estimated injury report, and Holland and Elliott also would not have practiced.

Holland said he is dealing with discomfort with the sprained MCLs that sidelined him for a month. He was limited in the Dolphins’ loss to the Buffalo Bills and said he took himself out of the game because he felt like he was hurting the team with the physical state he was in. Elliot played through his calf injury after injuring it in pregame warmups.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot), who coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out for the game, also would not have practiced.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) would have been limited in practice for a second straight day. McDaniel has said he is “optimistic” both will play after missing the last two games. Mostert on Wednesday said he is feeling good but a decision on his status still needs to be made.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back) was upgraded from a nonparticipant to limited participation.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle/quad), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), rookie running back De’Von Achane (toe/rib) and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle) would also have been limited. McDaniel said he has no concerns about Hill playing after the quad injury surfaced on Tuesday’s injury report.

For the Chiefs, who held a full practice, offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion) is the only player who did not participate.

Three players were limited: offensive tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn RoRoss (hamstring).

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (calf) was upgraded from limited to full participation.