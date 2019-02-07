Dolphins are dying at an Arizona facility. Here's what experts have to say

PHOENIX – One expert suggests dolphins stressed from moving and interacting with people may have led to the problems at an aquatic facility in Arizona, which announced Tuesday it would temporarily close after half of its eight dolphins have died since opening in 2016.

Another marine mammal expert questions the risks of dust and spores in the desert air.

But other experts say there are benefits to dolphins living in captivity, including better healthcare and a steady supply of food. They caution that people should wait to see what scientists called in to investigate at Dophinaris Arizona uncover.

"Any zoo population can experience an unfortunate, and from our perspective, sad string of mortalities, just as it can and does occur in wild populations," said Grey Stafford, who was the general manager of Dolphinaris Arizona when it first opened and is now a wildlife advocate.

The latest dolphin, 22-year-old Kai, died Jan. 31, one month after Khloe, an 11-year-old Atlantic bottlenose dolphin, died Dec. 30. The remaining four dolphins will be moved to other facilities as Dolphinaris Arizona temporarily shutters while experts evaluate the facility, its environment and the dolphins' welfare.

The controversy comes as views on captivity and animals used for entertainment continue to evolve. Protesters opposed to Dolphinaris gathered near the facility last weekend and plan to be there again Saturday.

How the dolphins got to the desert

The Arizona location, on the Salt River Reservation near Scottsdale, was the company's first venue outside of Mexico. Five others operate primarily on the Yucatan Peninsula in the tourist areas near Cancun.

Dolphinaris Arizona, which bills itself as "one of the world's leading providers of dolphin experiences," allows visitors to get in the water with the dolphins.

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, which monitors animal care under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, has not identified any compliance issues in its four past inspections of the Arizona venue. A day after the fourth death, the federal agency said it was "working on the next course of action." It offered no further plan Wednesday.

Dolphinaris executives say they are devastated by the deaths, and are bringing in a slate of experts to figure out what's going on. The experts will include veterinarians, pathologists, water quality experts and animal behavior specialists to investigate potential factors contributing to the deaths, according to a statement.

The Arizona Republic asked marine experts to weigh in on the deaths. Here's what they said:

Stress weakening dolphin immune systems

Dolphins at Dolphinaris are probably under an extreme amount of stress, which could lead to compromised immune systems, said Lori Marino, founder of The Whale Sanctuary Project, which is working to create seaside sanctuaries in North America for whales, dolphins and porpoises who are rescued or being retired from entertainment facilities.

The transfer of the dolphins to a new facility with unfamiliar dolphins probably compounded their level of stress, said Marino, who is a neuroscientist and has studied dolphins for 30 years.

"That's sort of a hidden killer," she said. "Stress, if unabated, leaves the dolphins' immune systems open and vulnerable to all kinds of opportunistic infections."

Marino says that the USDA might not pick up on subtle physiological changes impacting the dolphins during their inspections.

"One thing they probably didn't look at is the state of the animals themselves," Marino said. "That's something the USDA won't pick up on unless they're sensitive to what happens to these animals in these facilities."