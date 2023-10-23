Dolphins fall short, 31-17, in prime-time road loss to Eagles

The Dolphins’ defense could only watch late, as the Eagles huddled at the line of scrimmage for the inevitable.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts crouched under center before taking the snap and ducking his head underneath a heap of mass for conversion after conversion on the decisive fourth-quarter drive.

His 42-yard completion to wide receiver AJ Brown then set up a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Kenneth Gainwell with under five minutes left, all but ending any comeback bid for the Dolphins.

In a prime-time road matchup between two 5-1 teams, the Dolphins fell short on the road in a 31-17 loss on Sunday night.

The Dolphins (5-2) trailed by 14 in the first half, but came back to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter after inside linebacker Jerome Baker returned an interception of Hurts 22 yards for a touchdown.

But Hurts responded on the following drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brown.

The Dolphins’ offense drove into Philadelphia territory on its next possession, but quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted by cornerback Darius Slay , who undercut a deep pass intended for Raheem Mostert, with 11 minutes remaining in the game.

The Eagles then executed a methodical six-minute drive – marked by a pair of conversions on their famed “Tush Push” – before Gainwell’s score.

The Dolphins’ “Sunday Night Football” was viewed as a litmus test for Miami, which got off to its best start since 2002 and was viewed as one of the NFL’s elite teams but had not registered a victory against a team with a winning record.

However, facing the reigning NFC champion Eagles at raucous Lincoln Financial Field, their offense looked disjointed, while the defense couldn’t make the key stop it had in previous wins.

The Dolphins were flagged for 10 penalties, while Miami did not accept a penalty on Philadelphia.

The Eagles took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter after a 19-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to tight end Dallas Goedert on a screen. The score came two plays after a questionable roughing the passer call on Wilkins gave Philadelphia an automatic first down.

Philadelphia extended its lead to 17-3 with a 1-yard touchdown run by Hurts. The score came one play after a scrambling Hurts found wide receiver AJ Brown for a 32-yard gain to the goal line on fourth-and-3.

The Dolphins cut into the deficit before halftime, though. A 27-yard touchdown pass from Tagvailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill brought the score to 17-10.

On the opening drive of the second half, Hill dropped a third-down pass over the middle of the field with space to get to the end zone. Then, Tagovialoa’s fourth-down pass to wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. was incomplete on a play in which cornerback James Bradberry made contact with Wilson’s facemask.

But on the Eagles’ first play after the turnover on downs, inside linebacker Jerome Baker intercepted a Hurts pass that was batted cornerback Kader Kohou and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 17.

It would be the last score for the Dolphins, who host the New England Patriots next weekend.

This story will be updated.