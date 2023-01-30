Dolphins, humans both benefit from fishing collaboration

CHRISTINA LARSON
·4 min read

A fishing community in southern Brazil has an unusual ally: wild dolphins.

Accounts of people and dolphins working together to hunt fish go back millennia, from the time of the Roman Empire near what is now southern France to 19th century Queensland, Australia. But while historians and storytellers have recounted the human point of view, it's been impossible to confirm how the dolphins have benefited — or if they've been taken advantage of — before sonar and underwater microphones could track them underwater.

In the seaside city of Laguna, scientists have, for the first time, used drones, underwater sound recordings and other tools to document how local people and dolphins coordinate actions and benefit from each other’s labor. The most successful humans and dolphins are skilled at reading each other's body language. The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The Laguna residents work with wild bottlenose dolphins to catch schools of migratory silver fish called mullet. It’s a locally famous alliance that has been recorded in newspaper records going back 150 years.

“This study clearly shows that both dolphins and humans are paying attention to each other’s behavior, and that dolphins provide a cue to when the nets should be cast,” said Stephanie King, a biologist who studies dolphin communication at the University of Bristol and was not involved in the research.

“This is really incredible cooperative behavior,” she added. “By working with the dolphins," the people catch more fish, "and the dolphins are more successful in foraging, too.”

Dolphins and humans are both highly intelligent and long-lived social animals. But when it comes to fishing, they have different abilities.

“The water is really murky here, so the people can’t see the schools of fish. But the dolphins use sounds to find them, by emitting small clicks,” much as bats use echolocation, said Mauricio Cantor, an Oregon State University marine biologist and study co-author.

As the dolphins herd the fish toward the coast, the people run into the water holding hand nets.

“They wait for dolphins to signal exactly where fish are – the most common signal is what locals call ‘a jump,’ or a sudden deep dive,” said Cantor, who is also affiliated with the Federal University of Santa Catarina in Florianópolis, Brazil.

The researchers used sonar and underwater microphones to track the positions of the dolphins and fish, while drones recorded the interactions from above, and GPS devices attached to residents’ wrists recorded when they cast their nets.

The more closely the people synchronized their net-casting to the dolphins’ signals, the more likely they were to trap a large catch.

So what’s in it for the dolphins?

The descending nets startle the fish, which break into smaller schools that are easier for dolphins to hunt. “The dolphins may also take one or two fish from the net – sometimes fishers can feel dolphin tugging a little on the net,” said Cantor.

The Laguna residents categorize the individual dolphins as “good,” “bad,” or “lazy” — based on their skill in hunting and affinity for cooperating with humans, said Cantor. The people get most excited when they see a “good” dolphin approaching shore.

“These dolphins and humans have developed a joint foraging culture that allows them both to do better,” said Boris Worm, a marine ecologist at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, who was not involved in the research.

It’s not clear how the Laguna cooperation first emerged, but it’s survived multiple human and dolphin generations – with knowledge passed down by experienced fishers and dolphins to the next generation of each species.

Still, the researchers in Brazil worry that the Laguna alliance, perhaps one of the last of its kind, may be in danger as well, as pollution threatens the dolphins and artisanal fishing gives way to industrial methods.

“Human-wildlife cooperation is disappearing because we’re decimating the wildlife populations,” said Janet Mann, a dolphin researcher at Georgetown University, who was not involved in the study.

Scientists hope that greater awareness of the unusual interspecies cooperation can help drive support to protect it. “It’s amazing that it’s lasted for over a century – can we keep this cultural tradition alive amid many changes?” said Damien Farine, a University of Zurich biologist and study co-author.

Follow Christina Larson on Twitter at @larsonchristina.

—-

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 lessons about happiness learned from an 80-year Harvard study

    The findings are from the longest-running study on human happiness

  • France and Australia to jointly build shells for Ukraine

    France and Australia on Monday unveiled plans to jointly manufacture ammunition for Ukraine as the two countries seek to shore up defence cooperation and move past a row over Canberra's decision to ditch plans to buy French submarines two years ago. The relationship hit historic lows in the autumn of 2021 with Paris accusing its allies of stabbing it in the back when Australia opted for nuclear-powered submarines built with U.S. and British technology instead and canceled a French contract. French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said France and Australia had agreed to cooperate to make "several thousands" of 155-millimeter shells to help Ukraine, which he hoped could start being delivered in the first quarter of this year.

  • Children and teens aren't doing enough physical activity - new study sounds a health warning

    Regular physical activity helps to prevent and manage many chronic diseases. Amorn Suriyan/ShutterstockPhysical inactivity is the fourth leading cause of death worldwide. It’s also associated with chronic illness and disability. Recent research estimates that the world could see close to half a billion new cases of major chronic diseases by 2030 if people don’t get more active. Regular physical activity helps to prevent and manage many chronic diseases. Popular ways to be physically active inclu

  • Checking on AMD's Stock Charts Ahead of Tuesday's Earnings

    Semiconductor firm Advanced Micron Devices is set to report earnings after the close of trading Tuesday. Let's review the charts and indicators. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, I see that prices have been cut in half in the past 12 months.

  • Our Best Tool to Find ET May Have Finally Arrived

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / AlamySpace is really, really big. And that makes it really, really hard to search for aliens. So many stars, planets and weird interstellar objects; so little time.A team led by University of Toronto astronomer Peter Ma wants to speed up our hunt for E.T. and make space feel a little smaller. The plan, which Ma and his coauthors outlined in a peer-reviewed study published in Nature on Monday, is to deploy a very clever form of artificial intelligen

  • One Man Waited 34-Years For This Ferrari

    One Man Waited 34-Years For This Ferrari

  • Dogs Scratches Belly in Southwest Utah Sleet

    A dog in southwestern Utah enjoyed the wintry weather in the area on Monday, January 30.This footage was captured by Dan Nelson, who said it was taken from their home in St George on Monday morning. The dog, named Zoey, was trying to scratch her stomach on sleet that fell on their lawn, according to her owner.“It typically only snows here once every year or two, so it’s a big novelty for her,” Nelson added.According to the National Weather Service, Monday was the coldest day of winter in Utah so far this season, with temperatures plummeting to -29 degrees Fahrenheit (-34 Celsius) at Logan-Cache Airport. Credit: Dan Nelson via Storyful

  • Avalanche kills two skiers in Japan's Nagano region

    An extensive search took place on Sunday after two men were reported missing following an avalanche.

  • Watch NASA Test a 3D-Printed Rocket Engine Made for Deep Space Travel

    It’s a pretty exciting time to be a space nerd right now. Agencies around the world recently came together to launch the most advanced telescope ever into orbit, startups are promising increasingly sci-fi means of traveling into orbit and NASA is hard at work getting humans back to the moon. That mission took a step closer to reality recently, when the American space agency began testing the rocket that could get us there.

  • United Airlines technicians vote to ratify new contract

    International Brotherhood of Teamsters, representing around 8,200 United Airlines technicians said the two-year contract would provide for improved job security by adding five heavy maintenance lines in-house. It includes a one-year early opener that allows for bargaining on a successor agreement to begin in December 2023. "We expect to hire 7,000 maintenance team members alone over the next few years," United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

  • I'm nonbinary and went to a progressive all-girls college in India. But I was bullied when I got into my first queer relationship.

    Vani Khokar found a sense of community outside of the all-girls school after they developed an anxiety disorder from the bullying.

  • U.S. Treasury increases borrowing estimate for first quarter

    The Treasury Department on Monday raised its borrowing estimate for the first quarter to $932 billion

  • Texas oil regulator advises pipeline operators to prepare for severe winter conditions

    The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), which oversees the state's oil and gas industries, issued the notice after the National Weather Service forecast wintry precipitation and ice accumulations across several parts of the state.

  • Why Is an Ancient Egyptian Mass Grave of Dogs ‘Stumping Archaeologists’?

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesA new story about a strange burial is making the rounds on archaeology sites and online news sources. According to Heritage Daily, archaeologists excavating in the Fayum uncovered the remains of an 8-year-old child and 142 dogs in a late antique Egyptian necropolis. The “amazing discovery” has everyone puzzled.According to the press report, Russian archaeologists affiliated with the Center for Egyptological Studies of the Russian Aca

  • Pakistan suicide bomb at mosque targeted police

    STORY: This is the aftermath of a suicide bombing at a crowded mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar. More than 40 people died in the attack on Monday according to city officials (January 30), in the latest violence targeting police in the northwestern city. Hospital officials said scores were wounded, with many of them in critical condition.A police official said that there were at least 260 people in the mosque when the explosion happened.Social worker Mohammad Bilal was quickly on the scene. "I was in my shop. I am a member of Al Khidmat (an NGO). As soon as we received information about the blast, I jumped into an Edhi Foundation ambulance and came here. When we went inside, we took out around seven injured people and rushed them to LRH (Lady Reading Hospital). Two of them died on the way, the rest were taken into the hospital. The front of the mosque has been demolished. The structure has collapsed and many worshippers are still trapped under it. However, we have no idea how many."Peshawar is an area where Islamist militants remain active, though no-one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.The blast ripped through the mosque during noon prayers, causing a wall to collapse on top of worshippers. The building is inside a highly fortified compound that includes the headquarters of the provincial police force and a counter-terrorism department.The country's defense minister told Pakistani station Geo TV that authorities believe the terrorist was stood in the first row. Peshawar sits at the edge of Pakistan's tribal districts bordering Afghanistan. It's frequently targeted by militant groups, including the Pakistani Taliban.The group, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, is an umbrella of Sunni and sectarian Islamist groups.They want to overthrow the government and replace it with their own brand of Islamic governance.The TTP has stepped up attacks since it ended a so-called peace deal last year with the Pakistani government - facilitated by Afghan Taliban.It has staged frequent attacks targeting police in the last few months.

  • Smuggler tells US jury he paid off ex-Mexico security chief

    Describing meetings at a car wash and a smuggler's country house, a onetime drug trafficker testified Monday that he paid a former cabinet-level Mexican security official millions of dollars for help that included U.S. government information about a huge cocaine shipment in Mexico. Óscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo,” said the payments to former security secretary Genaro García Luna also were intended to assure protection at a time when a schism in the notorious Sinaloa cartel was heading toward a drug-world war. García Luna and a high-ranking police official “said they were going to stand with us,” Nava Valencia told jurors at García Luna's U.S. federal drug trafficking trial.

  • Comedian shares her 'ghosting exit survey' for unsuccessful first dates: 'I wanna send this to my ex'

    Commenters want her to share the PDF so they can send it out too.

  • In 67 minutes of video, brutality followed by nonchalance

    The 67 minutes of body camera and surveillance footage released in the case are a muddled and messy picture of the night that would lead to Nichols’ death and murder charges for five officers, all also Black. What roused officers to pull Nichols over is unseen, but for the routine traffic stop they claimed it was, the escalation appears to be immediate and baffling. At least three officers surround Nichols’ car as he is yanked from his blue sedan.

  • Haitians in the U.S. feel pressure to sponsor friends, family back home

    Haitians in the United States are facing enormous pressure to help family and friends under a U.S. migration program announced this month that may help some people escape Haiti's escalating violence but is also putting strain on the nation's diaspora. Giubert St Fort, a South Florida resident from Haiti said he was inundated with calls almost immediately after the Biden administration said on Jan. 5 it was opening a new legal pathway for migrants from four countries, including Haiti who had U.S. sponsors.

  • With Lucid Motors Buyout Talk, Here's What the Charts Indicate

    Shares of Lucid Motors soared sharply on Friday on rumors that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is considering buying a remaining stake in the luxury electric vehicle startup. In this daily bar chart of LCID, below, I can see that prices quietly moved higher in January until Friday's huge rally on very high trading volume. LCID rallied above the 50-day moving average line and the slower-to-react 200-day moving average line.