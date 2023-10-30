Dolphins Lead Lost Whale and Calf Back to Migration Route, Researchers Say

A pod of dolphins guided a mother humpback whale and her calf back to their migration route near Bunbury Back Beach, Australia, on October 18, according to local researchers.

Drone footage from the Dolphin Discovery Centre Bunbury shows the humpback whale, initially mistaken for an orca due to her dramatic black and white markings, swimming with her calf behind the dolphins.

According to Dolphin Discovery Centre Bunbury, beachgoers reported an albino whale or a possible orca to the center.

“For some reason, they came very close to the Bunbury coast before being guided back toward their migration route by a large group of Bunbury Back Beach Dolphins,” the center said on Facebook.

Both whales were deemed healthy and were returning to their migratory path. Credit: Dolphin Discovery Centre Bunbury via Storyful

Video Transcript

