Dolphins’ McDaniel updates status of Achane, Hunt, Claypool and more

Rookie running back De’Von Achane, who has missed four games with a sprained knee, is expected to return Sunday barring a setback at Friday’s practice.

Coach Mike McDaniel said he’s “very optimistic” about Achane being available for Sunday’s game against the visiting Raiders (1 p.m., CBS).

Achane is averaging an unfathomable 12.1 yards per carry on 38 rushing attempts.

But guard Robert Hunt will miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. “It’s not that far way,” McDaniel said of Hunt’s return. “It would be pretty risky this week. He hasn’t had a setback.”

Hunt missed the Chiefs game, but the Dolphins don’t expect this to be a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, receiver Chase Claypool had a knee procedure during the bye week and is out Sunday. McDaniel said it “wasn’t major issue. We will take it week to week with him.”

Claypool has one reception for 15 yards since his October acquisition from the Bears. He has played 29 offensive snaps in three Dolphins appearances.

Receiver Braxton Berrios was limited on Thursday with a hamstring injury but McDaniel said “I feel good about” his chances of playing on Sunday. “There’s a chance for sure he will play in the game. He’s definitely close.”

McDaniel addressed other issues during his Friday news conference:

▪ He said Liam Eichenberg’s move from left guard to right guard - where he’s more comfortable - “made a lot of sense. He has done well working there. Liam Eichenberg holds the crown of versatility. The thing that really opened our eyes was the residuals of him playing center.

“There is a certain amount of ownership that the center position takes. You have to know the assignments. He’s a prepared, smart player.”

Eichenberg, after Sunday, will have started at every position on the offensive line.

With Eichenberg moving to right guard, Lester Cotton is expected to start at left guard.

▪ McDaniel said offensive line coach Butch Barry has “done a tremendous job.” McDaniel has worked with Barry before, but the decision to hire him to replace Matt Applebaum went well beyond that.

“A lot of people in the business gravitate toward familiarity, which is important,” McDaniel said. “But when I make a decision like that, I don’t want to take the path of least resistance. Immediately, I thought of Butch. I thought it would be a great fit.

“You do your checks and balances to make sure you’re not chasing familiarity. He takes his job coaching players very seriously.”

▪ McDaniel said Robbie Chosen was cut Thursday “in hopes we could get him back” to the practice squad if he passes through waivers.

”That isn’t in our hands. I can’t say enough about the commitment Robbie has had to the team. He’s a tremendous human being that has taken ownership of his life and worked to improve that. Hope we can get him back.”

The Jets, who play the Dolphins twice in the next month, have indicated they might have interest in Chosen.

▪ McDaniel is proud of Austin Jackson’s development at right tackle and praised his focus among outside criticism during his first three years in the league

“The world tried to beat Austin down,” McDaniel said. “No one wants to be labeled as a bust. A lot of people don’t have the mental fortitude to withstand narratives, which is why he’s doing an abnormal thing. He’s 24 years old, gotten in this league before he could drink alcohol... It’s very enjoyable for me to watch” Jackson’s growth.