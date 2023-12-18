Dolphins owner Ross pivots to philanthropy: What he plans for West Palm Beach students

For more than 20 years, real estate mogul Stephen Ross has invested billions of dollars in West Palm Beach, starting with the creation of The Square, initially known as CityPlace, and then widening his interests to include hotels, offices and residences throughout the city.

Last week, Ross announced he is giving $8 million to a new endeavor: Helping the city's children prepare for and attend college.

During a press conference held Monday, Dec. 11 at Gaines Park in the city's northwest neighborhood, the Miami Dolphins owner flexed his philanthropic muscles and announced the creation of a new non-profit, Related Together.

Related Together's first initiative is The Stephen M. Ross Emerging Scholars Program at Palm Beach State College.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross stands on the field prior to the game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in October.

Ross has funded higher education initiatives, most notable at the University of Michigan

Ross is a longtime backer of educational endeavors, best known for pouring nearly $400 million into his alma mater, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Ross also is a supporter of initiatives in nearby Detroit, contributing $100 million to the Detroit Center for Innovation in 2020.

But in the two decades since Ross' Related Cos. of New York has done business in Palm Beach County, this is the first time Ross has publicly launched his own local, non-profit program in the county.

The Ross program will pay for college preparatory advisors at Palm Beach Lakes High School and Forest Hill High School, both in West Palm Beach. Related Together also will work to provide full-tuition scholarships to needy local students to attend Palm Beach State College.

In his remarks, Ross charted his history in West Palm Beach.

Ross, 83, said he first got to know West Palm Beach when he built CityPlace, which opened in 2000.

"We were ahead of our time," he said wistfully, noting that the project wasn't always financially successful because of the seasonal nature of the local economy.

Still, Ross said he was committed to the city and stuck with the project during its ups and downs.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and Ross, like so many others, swapped out his Northeast residence for his part-time Florida home, in Palm Beach. On Monday, Dec. 11 Ross made clear he is a permanent Florida resident now, a status he said has given him insight into West Palm Beach and its needs.

Ross said he thinks Palm Beach County has greater opportunities for growth and is "a model place in this country." As such, Ross said he wants the city's children to go to college "and get skills necessary to be successful right here locally."

At first, this program will concentrate on students living in poor neighborhoods near the downtown, including the Historic Northwest, Coleman Park and Pleasant City neighborhoods.

Related Together's goals for the city are broad.

At first, it will start with education but also will provide financial support for other needs, including housing and access to healthcare.

Related Cos. Chairman Stephen Ross and Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker listen as West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James discusses the importance of corporate philanthropy to advance the city's goals. On Monday, Dec. 11, Ross announced an $8 million donation toward a new nonprofit.

Might Ross be willing to make a larger investment in Palm Beach County in the future?

Ava Parker, president of Palm Beach State College, said the initiative "is just the start of our relationship with him." She said she hopes if the program shows success, Ross will continue his support.

Parker said she's eager to deploy the money toward helping even middle schoolers learn about PBSC, including dual college enrollment available as early as 6th grade.

Getting students primed at an early age to understand the value and opportunity of college is more effective than just making scholarships available to them in 12th grade, a point Parker said Ross knows and understands.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, Ken Himmel, president and CEO of Related Urban, will be the keynote speaker for PBSC's fall commencement ceremony at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. PBSC will award degrees and certificates to more than 1,800 graduates.

