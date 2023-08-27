Dolphins play starters for two series in preseason finale loss to Jaguars

The Dolphins played their offensive and defensive starters briefly in their preseason finale against the Jaguars, a 31-18 loss in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

The game was called off with 8:32 remaining after a scary moment in which wide receiver Daewood Davis took a hit that left him motionless for several moments and required him to be taken off the field on a spine board and cart.

In the final tune-up before the 2023 season kicks off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played two drives, completing four of six passes for 67 yards. He led a scoring drive that ended with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders on the second possession. The first drive began well, with a 32-yard catch-and-run by wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the first play from scrimmage. But the Dolphins lost 35 yards on the next play after an errant snap from center Connor Williams and punted three plays later.

The majority of the Dolphins’ starting defense played the first two drives against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars’ starting offense, which was also on the field for two possessions. With starting defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler sidelined, along with Da’Shawn Hand, it was an opportunity for young players such as Brandon Pili, Jalen Twyman and Josiah Bronson to stake their claim for a spot on the 53-man roster.

However, the defense struggled without its top linemen up front, ceding substantial gains on the ground. Jacksonville drove 76 yards down to Miami’s 6-yard line on its first possession before safety Jevon Holland stripped running back Tank Bigsby and recovered the ball to halt the drive. But the Jaguars scored on the ensuing possession, a 12-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne.

Jacksonville totaled 413 yards of offense and 130 rushing yards, averaging 5 yards per carry.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson entered the game for Tagovailoa but threw a pair of interceptions on consecutive throws that led to 10 points for the Jaguars. The second-year player bounced back, though, leading three scoring drives. Thompson finished 15 of 24 for 135 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran three times for 18 yards. Undrafted rookie James Blackmon entered the game for Thompson in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins trailed 17-6 at halftime and the deficit increased early in the third quarter after rookie cornerback Cam Smith was beaten by wide receiver Tim Jones on a double move for a 74-yard touchdown on the second play of the half. Jacksonville led by as many as 19 late in the second half.

Undrafted rookie running back Chris Brooks continued his strong case for a spot on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster, scoring twice in the second half and totaling 34 yards from scrimmage.

Competition at multiple spots continued to play out in the finale. Isaiah Wynn started at left guard. Liam Eichenberg, who opened training camp as the favorite to start at left guard and started the preseason opener, did not play on Saturday night. He was not one of the dozen-plus players announced as not expected to see the field before the game kicked off.

And at safety, DeShon Elliott and Verone McKinley played well into the second half as the Dolphins continued to look for a starter to pair with third-year player Jevon Holland.

The Dolphins had multiple injuries in the preseason finale. In addition to Davis, Safety Elijah Campbell was carted to the locker room after sustaining an apparent leg injury in the second quarter. And running back Salvon Ahmed left the game later in the second quarter after taking a hit around his neck. He entered the blue medical tent and did not re-enter the game.

The team did not provide an in-game update for the injuries.

The following did not play in the preseason finale: Wilkins, Sieler and Hand; cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Justin Bethel; wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Braylon Sanders; running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and De’Von Achane; offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Robert Jones; quarterback Mike White; safety Brandon Jones; and tight end Eric Saubert.

This story will be updated.