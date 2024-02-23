Dolphins to release CB Xavien Howard, longest-tenured player on team

The Dolphins are releasing cornerback Xavien Howard at the start of the new league year on March 11, a league source told the Miami Herald, parting ways with the longest-tenured player on the team.

Howard, 30, just completed his eighth NFL season after Miami selected him with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2016 Draft.

Since entering the league, Howard has been one of the NFL’s best shutdown corners. Howard’s 29 interceptions since 2016 are the most of any cornerback. And through his time with the Dolphins, Howard was named to the Pro Bowl four time and a one-time All-Pro selection in 2020.

However, injuries impacted Howard’s production in the last few years. In 2022, he struggled as he played through an injury to his groins. And in 2023, he missed four games and the final two, including the wild-card round loss to the Chiefs, because of a mid-foot sprain.

Howard’s contract situation also put him in peril of being cut. In April 2022, Howard signed to a new five-year contract that gave him $50.69 million in new money. But there was no guaranteed money after the 2023 season. On locker cleanout day, Howard expressed reluctancy to taking a pay cut.

The move saves the Dolphins $18.5 million cap space but Miami won’t be able to use it until June 2 as it is a post-June 1 cut.

Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith and Ethan Bonner are the other cornerback on the roster for the 2024 season.

Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl after returning from a meniscus injury that sidelined him for the first seven games of the season. Kohou struggled in his second season, while Smith, a second-round pick in the 2023 Draft, only played 20 defensive snaps. Bonner played 25 defensive snaps in the regular season and playoffs.

The Dolphins on Friday also informed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah that they are releasing him. The move will save Miami about $13.7 million in cap space with a pre-June 1 designation.