Dolphins star Tyreek Hill ‘violently’ charged at model — and broke her leg, lawsuit says

A social media influencer with millions of followers says Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill “violently” charged at her during a “friendly football lesson” last summer — breaking her leg. She’s now taking him to court.

Sophie Hall is seeking up to $75,000 in damages after the impromptu training drills with Hill in June led to a bone fracture, according to the lawsuit filed in Broward circuit court Saturday by attorney Jonathan R. Gdanski. It is unclear whether she reported the incident to authorities at the time.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment nor did the Dolphins release a statement on the lawsuit.

Hall boasts over 2 million followers across her social media platforms, including Instagram and TikTok. She is also a model and actress, the lawsuit read.

Hill joined Miami via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022. The team gave him a four-year, $120 million deal, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL by average annual value.

How did they meet?

In May 2023, Hall met the NFL standout after she purchased a ticket for her 10-year-old to attend his summer football camp in Boca Raton. Hill messaged her on Instagram the day after she registered, wanting to “meet up and get to know her,” the lawsuit says.

The pair continued to exchange messages, court records show. In one, Hill said that he “has been known to be a ‘good stepdad’” and told the influencer that she should come a day before the camp started so they could hang out.

Hill then shared his cellphone number and invited her to visit his Southwest Ranches mansion, according to the suit. The All-Pro wide receiver purchased flight and travel arrangements for Hall to spend several days in June with him.

But a trip Hall intended for fun quickly took a turn for the worst, the lawsuit says.

The first day at his home, she participated in offensive line drills with he and his trainer. Hall followed Hill’s instructions as they ran through the drills. At one point, she caused Hill to be pushed backward, “garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including [Hill’s] mother, sister, friend and trainer,” according to the suit.

The Dolphins star’s demeanor suddenly shifted and he became irate, the court documents say, adding that during one of the plays, Hill charged into the woman “violently and with great force.”

“Tyreek became enraged, and forcefully and purposefully shoved Ms. Hall, severely fracturing her leg, requiring surgery with orthopedic reconstruction and hardware implantation,” the lawsuit claims.

Though Hall was in “excruciating pain” and unable to walk around, the lawsuit says Hill downplayed her injuries. He told her to rest and ice her leg, “[failing] to get her any medical attention or treatment at any time.”

Hall, court records say, was diagnosed with a right leg fracture in July, has weekly physical therapy appointments and experiences persistent pain and weakness in her lower extremities.

‘History of violent and aggressive behavior’

The lawsuit says Hill’s alleged violent outburst wasn’t an isolated incident.

“Defendant Hill’s aggression toward Ms. Hall is consistent with his history of violent and aggressive behavior towards women,” the lawsuit claims.

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after attacking his then-pregnant fianceé and received three years probation.

About eight years later, in August 2023, Hill allegedly exchanged words with at least two men who told him fishing from the Haulover Park Marina dock was off-limits. One accused Hill of slapping him on the back of the head.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office closed the investigation without filing any charges.