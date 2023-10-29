Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill makes NFL history as he passes 1,000 receiving yards

The road to 2k remains on a smooth path for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill .

With a 7-yard reception in the third quarter of Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots, Hill eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the season and made history in doing so.

Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era to pass 1,000 receiving yards in the first eight games of a season.

Before the season, Hill spoke about the desire to be the first receiver to record a 2,000-yard season and he remains on pace to do so. He would also set a new single-season receiving record, surpassing Calvin Johnson’s 1,964-yard season in the 2012 season.

This story will be updated.