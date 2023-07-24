An update on Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill’s marina boat dispute

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office’s review into an alleged physical altercation involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill last month continues, even as a report on Monday said the individuals at the center of the incident have reached a resolution.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” ESPN reported, citing a joint statement from Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, and Evan Feldman, the attorney for the Employee of the Kelly Fleet, Inc.

Ed Griffith, a spokesperson for the state attorney’s office, later told the Herald in an email that the review into the matter is “ongoing.”

The Herald previously reported that Hill was deep sea fishing with friends and his agent on Father’s Day when he exchanged words with at least two men who told him fishing from the Haulover Park Marina dock was off-limits and one accused Hill of slapping him on the back of the head.

A police report did not name Hill but said that when the employee approached the group, a man thought to be the Dolphins star began arguing with him, slapping him in the neck area with an open hand before being restrained by a few people.

According to people who work on the dock, Hill noticed the large tarpon in the relatively shallow water near the dock, which are attracted by fish scraps from the docked boats. Fishing from the dock is not allowed at the marina but Hill may have been given some conflicting information. Sources said he asked the captain if he could fish and was told it wasn’t permitted from the dock, but that he could jump aboard an adjacent vessel and fish from there.

The report, which also does not name the victim, said the incident was recorded early evening on June 18 via surveillance cameras and that the man who was struck had no visible injuries. The manager of the Kelley Fishing Fleet located at the marina interacted with the group before the altercation about renting a boat, but they passed because it was too expensive, according to the report.

Police were never called to the dock and the man accusing Hill of slapping him reported the incident the following day. The Miami-Dade Police later forwarded the information to the state attorney’s office for further review.

The NFL, which reportedly requested footage from the alleged altercation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Miami Herald reporter Chuck Rabin contributed to this report.