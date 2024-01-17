Dolton cop used Taser on boy with autism in mistaken ID case: lawyer
EXCLUSIVE: A Dolton police officer used a Taser on a 14-year-old boy, who has autism, in a case of mistaken identity, the family's lawyer said. It was all caught on video.
EXCLUSIVE: A Dolton police officer used a Taser on a 14-year-old boy, who has autism, in a case of mistaken identity, the family's lawyer said. It was all caught on video.
Embiid broke a fourth-quarter tie with a personal 10-0 run that put the game out of Denver's reach.
Pete Carroll spoke directly with the ownership about coaches when he was at the helm.
As jury selection gets underway Tuesday in New York in former President Donald Trump’s second civil defamation lawsuit brought by columnist E. Jean Carroll, Judge Lewis Kaplan tells prospective jurors “it has been determined already that Mr. Trump did sexually assault Ms. Carroll.”
Ivica Zubac has been a huge part of the Clippers' hot start this season.
Gaethje and Holloway will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.
Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Weight regain is "highly individual," according to one expert, but still common.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
Virginia health officials warned travelers of possible measles exposure at D.C. airports. Here's what you need to know about the disease.
While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.
Investors are looking to big bank quarterly results and retail data to keep the momentum from stocks' weekly win going.
Aston Marin teases the upcoming, refreshed Vantage V8 twice before its debut on February 12. The entry model is going to be a 'complete hooligan.'
Score deep discounts on winter must-haves (jackets! sweaters! hats!) plus goodies for your kitchen and home.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The shampoo and conditioner set has raked in 17,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, and can be yours for about $13 per bottle.
Use it for storing meds, holding your cosmetics or even as a spice rack.