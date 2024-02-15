Dolton officer who used Taser on boy with autism disputes firing
Attorneys for a boy with autism who police used a Taser on in a case of mistaken identity have filed a lawsuit.
Judge Juan Merchan denies former President Donald Trump’s request to dismiss charges in a New York criminal case alleging he paid off two women to keep them from disclosing alleged extramarital affairs in the runup to the 2016 presidential election.
The shooting erupted outside Union Station Wednesday at the conclusion of the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.
OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor emerges from stealth mode with a new AI company.
The actress says it's 'deeply, deeply hydrating' — and more than 23,000 Amazon reviewers agree.
After the shutdown of the buzzy AI news app Artifact from Instagram's founders, a new app called Bulletin is also now turning to AI to help remove clickbait and summarize the day's news. Except in this case, users can customize news sources the app features, as you could in any other RSS reader, instead of relying on a curated selection of news, as Artifact did. The AI integration, meanwhile, helps to remove clickbait headlines from your news-reading experience.
Here's how you can get a Presidents Day car deal. Plus, the odd and interesting history of Presidents Day car sales, and how we even got the holiday in the first place.
Last October, a research paper published by a Google data scientist, the CTO of Databricks Matei Zaharia and UC Berkeley professor Pieter Abbeel posited a way to allow GenAI models -- i.e. In the study, the co-authors demonstrated that, by removing a major memory bottleneck for AI models, they could enable models to process millions of words as opposed to hundreds of thousands -- the maximum of the most capable models at the time. Today, Google announced the release of Gemini 1.5 Pro, the newest member of its Gemini family of GenAI models.
The stories you need to start your day: Chiefs pay tribute to Kansas City victims, Trump’s big hearings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Intuitive Machines' Odysseus has started making its way to the moon and could make history as the first privately built lander to touch down on the lunar surface.
GM is expanding access to Super Cruise with plans to let drivers use the hands-free advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) on about 750,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. The expansion, which will nearly double the automaker's Super Cruise network by 2025, will include rural and minor highways that often connect smaller cities and townships. Super Cruise uses a combination of lidar map data, high-precision GPS, cameras and radar sensors, as well as a driver-attention system, which monitors the person behind the wheel to ensure they're watching the road.
"When are we going to fix these gun laws?"
Using a plastic cutting board can create thousands of small flecks of plastic, which can get onto your knife and into your food. But how harmful is that?
Add this one surprising step to elevate your skincare routine..
When insuring your car, you need to know what your deductible is, and how it affects what you'll pay after an accident.
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are $100 off in an Amazon sale.
Keep dust and grime from flying all over the room with this microfiber wonder.
From a No. 1 bestselling Keurig coffee maker to Amazon's most popular air fryer — grab these serious discounts before they're toast.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
The Republican case against President Joe Biden's economic record is focusing on the cumulative effects of inflation.
Slack has finally unleashed its generative AI toolset, which auto-generates thread summaries and channel recaps. There’s also daily channel summaries and conversation-based search.