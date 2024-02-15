Dolton officer who used Taser on boy with autism disputes firing

TechCrunch

After the shutdown of the buzzy AI news app Artifact from Instagram's founders, a new app called Bulletin is also now turning to AI to help remove clickbait and summarize the day's news. Except in this case, users can customize news sources the app features, as you could in any other RSS reader, instead of relying on a curated selection of news, as Artifact did. The AI integration, meanwhile, helps to remove clickbait headlines from your news-reading experience.