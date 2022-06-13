Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: Police find belongings of missing pair

Veteran journalist Dom Phillips has been living in Brazil for over a decade

Brazilian police have found personal items belonging to missing UK journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

The items include Mr Phillips' boots and a backpack with clothes in, as well as Mr Pereira's health ID card, a flip-flop, black trousers and boots.

The pair went missing while travelling by boat on a reporting trip in a remote Amazon rainforest on 5 June.

Last week, the police found possible humans remains.

Experts have been analysing the "organic material" found in a river near the town of Atalaia do Norte.

Blood traces found on a boat belonging to a fisherman, who has been arrested, are also being tested.

Another boat belonging to the suspect was also discovered in the past 24 hours.

Indigenous groups say both men have received threats for their work in the region, which has seen illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.

Both Mr Pereira, 41, and Mr Phillips, 57, who has written for publications such as the Guardian and the Washington Post, are hugely experienced and planned their journeys thoroughly. They reportedly had a new boat and plenty of fuel.