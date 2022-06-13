Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira: Two bodies found in search for missing pair

Bodies have been found in the search for a journalist and indigenous expert missing in the Amazon, local media say.

Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira went missing while travelling by boat on a reporting trip in Brazil's remote Amazon rainforest on 5 June.

Clothing and personal items belonging to both men were earlier discovered by Brazilian police.

Local groups say both men had received threats for their work supporting indigenous rights in the region.

Both Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira were known for their deep knowledge of the region.

Mr Phillips had been living in Brazil for more than a decade and was a long-time contributor to the Guardian newspaper.

Mr Pereira, who was on leave from his post with the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai, was an expert on isolated tribes in the Amazon and had been researching a book in the area.

Days before the pair went missing indigenous groups say both men had been threatened for their work in the local area, which has seen illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.