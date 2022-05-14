Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) Analysts Are More Bearish Than They Used To Be

Market forces rained on the parade of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Doma Holdings recently, with the stock price up a remarkable 10% to US$1.83 in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Doma Holdings, is for revenues of US$506m in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 6.8% reduction in Doma Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.53. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$592m and losses of US$0.29 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

Check out our latest analysis for Doma Holdings

The consensus price target fell 32% to US$4.75, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Doma Holdings analyst has a price target of US$5.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.25. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 9.0% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 16% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.1% per year. It's pretty clear that Doma Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Doma Holdings. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Doma Holdings' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Doma Holdings.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Doma Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.