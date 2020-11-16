Domain Holdings Australia Limited's (ASX:DHG) Has Found A Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Domain Holdings Australia Limited's (ASX:DHG) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company that focuses on the property market in Australia. The AU$2.6b market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$228m on 30 June 2020 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Domain Holdings Australia's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Domain Holdings Australia is bordering on breakeven, according to the 11 Australian Interactive Media and Services analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$35m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 63%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Domain Holdings Australia given that this is a high-level summary, however, take into account that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 19% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

