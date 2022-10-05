Is Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Potentially Undervalued?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$6.73 and falling to the lows of CA$5.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Doman Building Materials Group's current trading price of CA$5.91 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Doman Building Materials Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Doman Building Materials Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Doman Building Materials Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$8.06, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Doman Building Materials Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Doman Building Materials Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Doman Building Materials Group, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -13%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DBM is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DBM, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DBM for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Doman Building Materials Group (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Doman Building Materials Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

