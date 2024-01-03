Domantas Sabonis on committing a career-high 11 of the Kings 21 turnovers in 111-104 loss to Hornets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the career-high 11 turnovers he committed, leading to a season-high 21 for Sacramento on Tuesday night and Terry Rozier’s big scoring night, as the Charlotte Hornets snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 111-104 victory at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings (19-13) will move on from Tuesday’s loss quickly, as they welcome the Orlando Magic (19-14) to Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night.

