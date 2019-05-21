Dome covering nuclear waste in Marshall Islands is beginning to crack, UN warns

At 6:45am on 1 March 1954 the blue sky stretching over the south Pacific Ocean was split open by an enormous red flash.

Within seconds, a mushroom cloud towered 4.5 miles high over Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The explosion, the US government’s first weaponised hydrogen bomb, was 1,000 times more powerful than the “Little Boy” atomic bomb blast that flattened Hiroshima – and a complete miscalculation.

Scientists had underestimated the size of what became known as the “Castle Bravo” test, resulting in an explosion that was two-and-a-half times larger than expected.

Radioactive ash dropped more than 7,000 square miles from the bomb site, caking the nearby inhabited islands.

“Within hours, the atoll was covered with a fine, white, powder-like substance,” the Marshall Islands health minister would later testify, according to the Atomic Heritage Foundation.

“No one knew it was radioactive fallout. The children played in the ‘snow.’ They ate it.”

The 1954 explosion was part of a series of nuclear tests conducted as the US military lurched into the nuclear age.

From 1946 to 1958, 67 US nuclear tests pulverised the tranquil reefs and islands of the South Pacific.

International pressure finally halted the bombing, but the damage was done – and continues to this day.

That was the message reiterated by UN Secretary General António Guterres on a recent tour of the South Pacific to discuss climate change.

In Fiji on Thursday, he told the crowd about “a kind of coffin” built by the US in the Marshall Islands to house the deadly radioactive debris from 1980s.

The structure, however, was never meant to last.

Today, due to disrepair and rising sea tides, it is dangerously vulnerable. A strong storm could breach the dome, releasing the deadly legacy of America’s nuclear might.

“I’ve just been with the President of the Marshall Islands (Hilda Heine), who is very worried because there is a risk of leaking of radioactive materials that are contained in a kind of coffin in the area,” Mr Guterres said in Fiji, AFP reported.

Mr Guterres’s “coffin” was the product of a belated American response to the testing of the 1940s and 1950s.

Beginning in 1977, the Defence Nuclear Agency began a sustained cleanup of the nuclear debris left over on Enewetak Atoll, a slender archipelago in the Marshall Islands’s north-west corner.

Enewetak Atoll was subjected to repeated blasts during the testing, and inhabitants were forced to relocate before the explosions began.

Beginning in 1977, 4,000 US servicemen began collecting an estimated 73,000 cubic meters of tainted surface soil across the islands, according to the Marshall Islands’ government.

The material was then transported to Runit Island, where a 328-foot crater remained from a May 1958 test explosion. For three years, the American military dumped the material into the crater.

Six men reportedly died during the work. Locals took to calling it “The Tomb,” The Guardian reported.

In 1980, a massive concrete dome – 18 inches thick and shaped like a flying saucer – was placed over the fallout debris, sealing off the material on Runit.

But the $218 million (£172 million) project was only supposed to be temporary until a more permanent site was developed, according to The Guardian. However, no further plans were ever hatched.

In 1983, the Marshall Islands signed a compact agreement of free association with the US, granting the island nation the right to govern itself.

But the deal also settled “all claims, past, present and future” tied to the nuclear testing, and left the dome in the care of the island government.

According to a 2017 report by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, among the fallout material was plutonium-239, an isotope that is one of the world’s most toxic substances, and one with a radioactive half-life of 24,100 years.

The staying power of that material is the problem. It’s still there, only 18 inches of concrete away from waters that are rising.

“That dome is the connection between the nuclear age and the climate change age,” climate change activist Alson Kelen told the Australian broadcaster.

Cracks reportedly have started to appear in the dome.

Part of the threat is that the crater was never properly lined, meaning rising seawater could breach the structural integrity.